Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced today the appointment of Assel Mendesh CPA, CGA, FCCA, CIA as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Mendesh brings over 15 years of senior financial leadership experience across multiple industries. Most recently, she served as Director of Finance at Corza Medical Inc. During her tenure, she spearheaded several initiatives including the integration of acquired entities and enhanced functional reporting across jurisdictions, contributing to operational efficiencies, cost savings, and scalable growth.

In her new role, Mendesh will oversee all financial operations, strategic planning, budgeting, and financial reporting. She will play a key role in shaping Destiny Media's growth and financial strategy as the company continues to expand its offerings and market presence.

"We're thrilled to welcome Assel to our executive team," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "She brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach to financial strategy that aligns perfectly with our goals for innovation and long-term success."

Mendesh said, "I'm excited to join Destiny Media Technologies at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with the leadership team to drive sustainable growth and deliver value to our stakeholders."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), is the world's leading provider of music promotional delivery services, dedicated to empowering artists and industry professionals with innovative solutions for success in the digital age. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252491

SOURCE: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.