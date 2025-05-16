Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing neuroreparative therapeutics, today announced that it has granted 600,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors and employees of the company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $4.00 per share. 500,000 of the Options were granted to the company's Directors and are exercisable for a period of five years and vest equally every three months over a one-year period. 100,000 of the Options were granted to employees and are exercisable for a period of ten years and vest equally every six months over a four-year period. All options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the company's stock option plan.

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments to promote nervous system repair in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. The company is testing the clinical efficacy of its lead candidate, NVG-291, in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in spinal cord injury and has initiated preclinical test of concept evaluation of our pipeline candidate, NVG-300, in models of ischemic stroke and spinal cord injury. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn for the latest news on the company.

