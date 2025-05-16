WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services is doubling down on its commitment to energy-efficient computing and sustainable growth as it faces rising concerns over the environmental toll of hyperscale data centers and the surging power demands of artificial intelligence.Speaking at the AWS Summit in London, Dave Brown, AWS vice president of compute and networking, emphasized the benefits of custom-built chips such as Graviton and Trainium. 'Graviton delivers greater performance at a lower cost and uses 60 percent less power than traditional alternatives,' he said.The company, which has committed to operating entirely on renewable energy by 2025, is already the largest corporate buyer of clean energy globally and has supported over 40 wind and solar projects in the UK alone.The UK has become a strategic hub for AWS, with £6.3 billion invested in infrastructure and recent expansions including new local zones to improve latency and regional power utilization.However, the rapid scaling of AI workloads has raised concerns about sustainability. Research from the International Energy Agency projects that data centres and AI could double electricity demand by 2026.To address long-term needs, AWS CEO Matt Garman has voiced strong support for nuclear energy-particularly small modular reactors as a reliable, zero-carbon solution. 'Nuclear is an excellent source of round-the-clock clean energy,' Garman told the BBC, while acknowledging the long timelines required for such technologies to become viable.On AI regulation, Garman urged restraint, warning that overly rigid global rules could hinder innovation. 'The pace of technological development far exceeds that of regulatory bodies,' he said. Nonetheless, he underscored the importance of responsible AI deployment, calling for thoughtful safeguards that ensure its benefits are widely shared.As AWS continues to scale its cloud footprint, it insists its custom silicon, energy strategy, and long-term planning will enable it to meet growing demand without sacrificing environmental goals.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX