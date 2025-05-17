Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Celebrates Listing of Common Shares on Cboe Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will transfer the listing of its common shares (the "Common Shares") to Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Onco expects its Common Shares to begin trading on Cboe Canada on May 22, 2025 under its existing ticker symbol "ONCO", and the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist its Common Shares from the CSE, which is expected to take effect at the close of trading on May 21, 2025. No action is required from shareholders regarding this transition.

Cboe Canada, a Tier 1 stock exchange and part of the global Cboe Markets network, offers a robust and internationally recognized platform for innovative companies seeking investor trust, liquidity, and visibility. Since launching in 2015, Cboe Canada has supported issuers through advanced market infrastructure and access to real-time data solutions, including its ETF Market Canada platform - an institutional-grade resource for exploring and analyzing over 1,200 Canadian ETFs. Real-time quotes and market information on Onco-Innovations can be found at www.cboe.com.

"Our move to Cboe Canada is a pivotal step in Onco-Innovations' journey as we scale our operations and deepen our commitment to developing impactful oncology solutions. This listing will not only enhance our visibility within the capital markets but also place us alongside a growing roster of forward-thinking companies focused on long-term value creation. We see this as an opportunity to broaden our investor base, strengthen engagement with institutions, and ensure that our capital strategy evolves in step with our scientific ambitions," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of the Company.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

