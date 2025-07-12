Anzeige
Samstag, 12.07.2025
WKN: A3EKSZ | ISIN: CA68237C1059
11.07.25 | 21:56
1,240 Euro
-5,34 % -0,070
ACCESS Newswire
12.07.2025 00:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Signs Agreement with Redwood AI to Advance Discovery and Evaluation of Its PNKP Inhibitor Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement with Redwood AI Inc. (Redwood AI). This collaboration marks continued advancement of Onco's mission to accelerate the development of its exclusively-licensed Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase (PNKP) Compound (the "Technology") and to extend its proprietary knowledge through discovery. This proprietary compound aims to target a range of solid tumours by enhancing sensitivity to radiation and DNA-damaging chemotherapies, offering the potential to exploit specific genetic susceptibilities in cancer. Through this agreement with Redwood AI, Onco gains access to Redwood AI's AI-driven chemistry tools that have the potential to unlock critical efficiencies in drug development, thereby carrying the potential to reduce synthesis complexity, refine compound design, and expand the pipeline of viable analogs. This effort is aimed at reinforcing Onco's technical capabilities at a crucial preclinical phase, with the goal of improving scalability, safety, and discovery precision.

Under the scope of the agreement, Redwood AI will provide multi-pronged support across synthesis evaluation, cheminformatics, and organ-specific toxicity prediction for the Technology and its structural analogs. This includes independent reviews of third-party chemistry proposals and the use of Redwood's proprietary in-silico modelling tools. In simpler terms, these efforts are intended to deepen Onco's understanding of its Technology by supporting structure-based refinement and mechanistic insight. These efforts are part of Onco's broader strategy to efficiently progress toward First-in-Human studies.

Redwood AI is a Vancouver-based artificial intelligence company harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate drug synthesis and development. Founded by a team with deep roots in chemistry, AI, and drug manufacturing, including origins from Stanford1, Redwood AI is focused on overcoming one of the pharmaceutical industry's most persistent challenges - drug synthesis. By automating a substantial portion of the traditionally manual steps involved in synthesis, Redwood's technology aims to support more accurate, scalable, and cost-effective drug creation, with the goal of helping research teams move from discovery to development faster and with greater efficiency.

"The pace of innovation in cancer therapeutics depends on how quickly we can turn complex data into actionable decisions. Redwood AI's platform has the potential to enable us to explore synthesis strategies, evaluate risks, and optimize compound design with greater speed and precision. This kind of insight not only strengthens our scientific direction but also has the potential to accelerate our timeline towards clinical trials," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + 1 888 261 8055
investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the prospects of the Company, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

1https://redwoodai.com/intro

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-signs-agreement-with-redwood-ai-to-advance-discovery-1048086

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
