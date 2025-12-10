Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Chairs Colorectal Cancer Canada Precision Oncology Forum Generating Roadmaps for the Next Era of Cancer Care

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ)(OTCQB:ONNVF) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 12, 2025, the completion of the fourth session in Colorectal Cancer Canada's Catalysts: Innovating for Tomorrow Series, led by its subsidiary, Inka Health Corp. ("Inka Health" or "Inka"). The invitation-only virtual roundtable, titled Beyond Borders: Data-Driven Innovation for Global Precision Oncology, held on December 2, 2025, brought together approximately 20 senior leaders from across the oncology ecosystem, including representatives from industry, government, academic medicine, and leading clinical programs, for a highly interactive and action-oriented discussion focused on accelerating national progress in precision oncology.

The roundtable, chaired by Dr. Paul Arora, Co-founder of Onco-Innovations' subsidiary Inka Health, featured opening remarks from Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) President and CEO Barry D. Stein, followed by framing insights from Series Chair Dr. Lilian Siu of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Throughout the two-and-a-half-hour session, participants engaged in a series of thematic discussions addressing critical enablers of next-generation cancer care. Presentations by Dr. Steven Jones of BC Cancer, Dr. Alind Gupta of Inka Health, and Dr. Winson Cheung of the University of Calgary explored the current state of precision medicine in Canada, the importance of transportable evidence and causal inference for global clinical adoption, and the growing role of new data sources, including patient support program information and synthetic data, in real-world oncology research. These topics were examined through the lens of national scalability, data governance, interoperability, and the practical frameworks required to translate technical advancements into routine clinical benefit.

The roundtable also featured structured breakout groups and a collaborative synthesis session designed to generate concrete actions that will inform an upcoming publication outlining CCC's vision for the future of cancer care in Canada. The high-level participation, which included leaders such as Michael Duong, Head of Innovations at Roche Canada, David Singletary, CEO of Subsalt, and Farah Husein, Director of Science and Methods at Canada's Drug Agency, reflects the growing recognition that precision oncology requires coordinated innovation across sectors, data systems, and jurisdictions.

"This fourth roundtable marks a pivotal moment as we are moving from vision to actionable roadmaps that will make precision oncology equitable and routine worldwide. Having the Onco-Innovations team lead this discussion helps orient the outcomes toward items that are practical, innovative, and patient centred," said Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada.

Colorectal Cancer Canada's Catalysts series continues to build on more than a decade of national roundtable initiatives and reflects a commitment to compressing a decade of oncology progress into five years. By leading this pivotal session, Onco-Innovations further strengthens its role in shaping the data infrastructures, partnerships, and policy pathways required to advance AI-enabled precision medicine in Canada and globally. Next steps include the development of an internal roundtable report, contributions to a 2026 manuscript integrating insights across the series, and the creation of new advocacy materials on data innovation for the national health system. The outcomes will also guide the formation of working groups and multidisciplinary teams to advance high-impact research, including public-private partnerships.

"Onco-Innovations was proud to chair this critical conversation because precision oncology must transcend borders. By harnessing transportable evidence, causal inference, and privacy-preserving data sources, we can deliver personalized care to every patient, regardless of geography or rarity of their cancer," stated Dr. Paul Arora, Co-Founder of Onco-Innovations subsidiary, Inka Health.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

About Inka Health

Inka Health is an AI-driven analytics company revolutionizing oncology research and drug development through advanced causal AI. Its proprietary platform, SynoGraph, leverages AI-powered causal inference to identify which cancer patients are most likely to respond to specific treatments, advancing precision medicine. By integrating diverse multimodal medical data, including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, SynoGraph uncovers hidden insights that can optimize treatment decisions and clinical trial design. With this cutting-edge technology, Inka Health aims to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug development, reduce trial failures, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.

