GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 20:42 Uhr
Timbercreek Financial announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:TF) announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2025 (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting was originally scheduled to be held on May 7, 2025 but was adjourned to May 9, 2025 due to a lack of quorum. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Amar Bhalla17,843,52699.11%161,1200.89%
Deborah Robinson17,839,18799.08%165,4590.92%
Scott Rowland17,880,22099.31%124,4260.69%
W. Glenn Shyba17,806,29498.90%198,3521.10%
Pamela Spackman17,880,20399.31%124,4430.69%
R. Blair Tamblyn17,883,54199.33%121,1050.67%

At the Annual Meeting, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial

R. Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
