WKN: A2PS5P | ISIN: US35104E1001 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.05.25 | 21:59
3,440 US-Dollar
+7,50 % +0,240
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 22:06 Uhr
42 Leser
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.: 4DMT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Finanznachrichten News

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that on May 13, 2025, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors granted eight new non-executive employees 31,800 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's 2025 Employment Inducement Award Plan, which was approved by the Company's board of directors in February 2025 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. Our lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. Our lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. Our second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, 4DMT, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media:

Jenn Gordon
dna Communications
Media@4DMT.com

Investors:

Julian Pei
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
Investor.Relations@4DMT.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
