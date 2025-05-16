Anzeige
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025 (the "Meeting"), shareholders elected all six of the proposed director nominees listed in Birchcliff's information circular dated March 26, 2025 (the "Information Circular") and approved all other matters voted upon at the Meeting.

The matters voted upon at the Meeting were discussed in detail in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Birchcliff's website at www.birchcliffenergy.com. The voting results for each matter voted upon are set forth in the table below and a copy of the Report of Voting Results is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Matters Voted Upon Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or
Withheld, as applicable
1.Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at six. Passed 135,193,576
99.32%		 931,402
0.68%
2.Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following nominees as directors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff or until their successor is elected or appointed:
(a)Dennis Dawson Elected 93,944,910
70.49%		 39,329,818
29.51%
(b)Debra Gerlach Elected 131,655,475
98.79%		 1,619,253
1.21%
(c)Stacey McDonald Elected 129,029,644
96.81%		 4,245,084
3.19%
(d)Cameron Proctor Elected 131,458,289
98.64%		 1,816,439
1.36%
(e)James Surbey Elected 132,282,767
99.26%		 991,961
0.74%
(f)A. Jeffery Tonken Elected 129,135,476
96.89%		 4,139,252
3.11%
3.Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff, and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration as such. Passed 134,726,653
98.97%		 1,398,325
1.03%

ABOUT BIRCHCLIFF:

Birchcliff is an intermediate oil and natural gas company based in Calgary, Alberta with operations focused on the exploration and development of the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff's common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BIR".

For further information, please contact:
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Suite 1000, 600 - 3rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
Telephone: (403) 261-6401
Email: birinfo@birchcliffenergy.com
www.birchcliffenergy.com
 Chris Carlsen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Geremia - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

