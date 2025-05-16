Anzeige
Samstag, 17.05.2025
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: A2JH58 | ISIN: CA6568111067 | Ticker-Symbol: N5Z
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 08:02
15,300 Euro
+2,68 % +0,400
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 23:36 Uhr
54 Leser
North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

ACHESON, Alberta, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG" or "the Company") (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2025. Shareholders elected directors, approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation. The following are the results of the votes held at the meeting:

OutcomeVotes
For		Withheld
Or Against
Election of Martin R. FerronPassed(93.39%)(6.61%)
Election of Joseph C. LambertPassed(99.78%)(0.22%)
Election of Bryan D. PinneyPassed(98.44%)(1.56%)
Election of John J. PolleselPassed(99.72%)(0.28%)
Election of Maryse C. Saint-LaurentPassed(91.75%)(8.25%)
Election of Thomas P. StanPassed(99.62%)(0.38%)
Election of Kristina E. WilliamsPassed(98.44%)(1.56%)
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remunerationPassed(98.43%)(1.57%)
Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the MeetingPassed(79.59%)(20.41%)

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
Phone: (780) 960-7171
Email: ir@nacg.ca


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
