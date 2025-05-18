Travelzoo: Club Offers Released on May 18, 2025

LONDON, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts in the UK:

£125PP-TWO NIGHTS IN PARIS NEAR THE LOUVRE

A 2-night stay in Paris's Opéra district, the hotel is steps from the Place Vendôme and the Palais Garnier. Includes breakfast and a glass of champagne.

£99-TWO NIGHTS FOR 2 AT 12 INNS Upham Inns has a selection of characterful pubs with rooms in lovely villages across southern England. By booking ahead for autumn or winter, Club Members can stay two nights for an average saving of 50%.

£249-SUMMER SPA RETREAT IN THE LAKE DISTRICT, 61% OFF

Enjoy a 2-night stay with enviable views of Lake Windermere ( The Daily Telegraph ) at The Ro Hotel, including daily breakfast, a 2-course dinner, a facial, spa access, and late checkout.

£295PP-DELUXE WEEK IN CYPRUS, WITH FLIGHTS Stay at a peaceful North Cyprus resort, with mountain views and quiet surroundings. Splash about in the aqua park or take it easy by one of the pools.

£22.50PP-SUNDAY LUNCH & WINE AT 5-STAR KENSINGTON HOTEL

Spend a Sunday in Kensington enjoying a 2-course lunch. This Club Offer saves between 31-46% against the regular menu prices.

£165-5-STAR CENTRAL BUDAPEST HOTEL, 64% OFF

Set in a 19th-century mansion along the Danube, the Kimpton BEM Budapest reopened last year after meticulous restoration. Stay two nights for £165 until December.

£498-LUXURY CORNWALL COASTAL RESORT, 51% OFF

An offer for summer stays that you won't find anywhere else. It includes dinners, wine, golf, and more over two nights.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

