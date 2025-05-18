Anzeige
WKN: A1W8DE | ISIN: US89421Q2057
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 08:20
12,100 Euro
-2,42 % -0,300
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVELZOO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVELZOO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,22012,52017.05.
PR Newswire
18.05.2025
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travelzoo: Club Offers Released on May 18, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members.

Travelzoo logo

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts in the UK:

  • £125PP-TWO NIGHTS IN PARIS NEAR THE LOUVRE
    A 2-night stay in Paris's Opéra district, the hotel is steps from the Place Vendôme and the Palais Garnier. Includes breakfast and a glass of champagne.
  • £99-TWO NIGHTS FOR 2 AT 12 INNS Upham Inns has a selection of characterful pubs with rooms in lovely villages across southern England. By booking ahead for autumn or winter, Club Members can stay two nights for an average saving of 50%.
  • £249-SUMMER SPA RETREAT IN THE LAKE DISTRICT, 61% OFF
    Enjoy a 2-night stay with enviable views of Lake Windermere (The Daily Telegraph) at The Ro Hotel, including daily breakfast, a 2-course dinner, a facial, spa access, and late checkout.
  • £295PP-DELUXE WEEK IN CYPRUS, WITH FLIGHTS Stay at a peaceful North Cyprus resort, with mountain views and quiet surroundings. Splash about in the aqua park or take it easy by one of the pools.
  • £22.50PP-SUNDAY LUNCH & WINE AT 5-STAR KENSINGTON HOTEL
    Spend a Sunday in Kensington enjoying a 2-course lunch. This Club Offer saves between 31-46% against the regular menu prices.
  • £165-5-STAR CENTRAL BUDAPEST HOTEL, 64% OFF

Set in a 19th-century mansion along the Danube, the Kimpton BEM Budapest reopened last year after meticulous restoration. Stay two nights for £165 until December.

  • £498-LUXURY CORNWALL COASTAL RESORT, 51% OFF
    An offer for summer stays that you won't find anywhere else. It includes dinners, wine, golf, and more over two nights.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Cat Jordan - London
+44 77 7678 1525
cjordan@travelzoo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/439508/Travelzoo_TZOO_Logo_v3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/club-offers-released-on-may-18-2025-302458378.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
