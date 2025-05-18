Anzeige
Sonntag, 18.05.2025
WKN: A2P0W9 | ISIN: US9345502036 | Ticker-Symbol: WA4
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 17:46
24,630 Euro
-0,85 % -0,210
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
18.05.2025 02:42 Uhr
Warner Music Group Corp.: AUSTRIAN TALENT JJ WINS EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2025 IN BASEL

Finanznachrichten News

Warner Music Celebrates the Victory of Its Austrian Artist

BASEL, Switzerland, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music proudly congratulates its Austrian artist JJ for winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland with his powerful single "Wasted Love". The breakup-inspired pop-opera track, featuring explosive techno beats, captivated international audiences, propelling JJ to victory in front of more than 160 million viewers on Saturday evening.

Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Central Europe, commented: "JJ's incredible talent, combined with his innovative sound, has truly resonated with audiences across Europe and beyond, attracting new fans with every performance. Eurovision is the world's most-watched music television show, and we are thrilled to see him shine on such a global stage. We are proud to be part of JJ's journey."

Born in Vienna and raised in Dubai, the 24-year-old JJ returned to Austria in 2016. Known for his soprano-range voice, JJ has performed at the Vienna State Opera and gained national attention through his appearance on Austria's casting show Starmania. With this landmark win, JJ now joins the ranks of Eurovision legends, marking a new chapter in his promising career.

Access accompanying photos here

Media Contact
Ollie Ebdon
oliver.ebdon@warnermusic.com

Austrian artist JJ wins Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland; Photo credit: Eurovision

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/austrian-talent-jj-wins-eurovision-song-contest-2025-in-basel-302458397.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
