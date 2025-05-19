Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
WKN: A12DEH | ISIN: CH0256379097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6ML
Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Finanznachrichten News

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., May 19, 2025AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics ("Molecular Partners" or the "Company"), today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ:

  • Fireside Chat on Tuesday May 20, 2025 beginning at 3:30pm ET

TD Cowen's 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA:

  • Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 beginning at 10:00am ET

Both events will be webcast and available on the Molecular Partners website,under the investors tab.

About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AGand find us on LinkedIn and Twitter / X @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis, SVP Investor Relations & Strategy
Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications
Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland
laura.jeanbart@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 44 575 19 35


