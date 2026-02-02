Molecular Partners Announces Presentation of First Imaging and Dosimetry Data of DLL3-Targeting Radiotherapy MP0712 in Patients at TWC 2026

Specific tumor accumulation and attractive biodistribution highly supportive of MP0712 clinical development for treatment of DLL3-expressing cancers



ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRMolecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a novel class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics ("Molecular Partners" or the "Company"), today announced the presentation of first patient imaging and dosimetry data of MP0712, its DLL3-targeted Radio-DARPin candidate co-developed with strategic partner Orano Med, at the 8th Theranostics World Congress (TWC), taking place in Cape Town, South Africa on January 29-February 1.

The data, presented in two posters and an oral presentation, are highly supportive of the clinical development plans of MP0712 carrying the therapeutic isotope 212Pb for patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and other DLL3-expressing neuroendocrine cancers. The data from five evaluable patients were generated with MP0712 carrying the diagnostic isotope 203Pb under the leadership of Dr. Mike Sathekge as part of a Named Patient Access Program under the legal framework for compassionate care in South Africa (also referred to as Section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act).

"I am highly encouraged by the data generated in my group suggesting a favorable distribution profile of MP0712, a DLL3-targeted radiopharmaceutical for patients with SCLC and NEC cancers," said Dr. Mike Sathekge, Professor and Head of Nuclear Medicine at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital, andPresident and CEO of the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI). During the imaging step with 203Pb, we observed in our patients a promising tumor uptake, paired with a clean profile in healthy organs indicating a therapeutic potential for MP0712. I look forward to seeing this confirmed in the upcoming Phase 1 study."

The images show specific uptake as well as robust accumulation of MP0712 in tumor lesions, with limited uptake in healthy tissues, as intended. MP0712 is half-life engineered to promote tumor uptake over time via the DLL3 internalization and replenishment mechanism. Biodistribution of MP0712 in patients with various DLL3-expressing cancers, including small cell lung, urothelial, and other neuroendocrine cancers, provides a strong rationale for broad clinical development of MP0712 in SCLC and neuroendocrine cancers. The dosimetry extrapolations support the Phase 1/2a study design of MP0712 with 212Pb as therapeutic radioactive payload.

"The clinical data presented at TWC 2026 validate our assumptions and support the ongoing U.S. Phase 1/2a study, enabling us to initiate dosing of MP0712 within a potentially therapeutic range," said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., CEO of Molecular Partners. "These encouraging results reinforce our ambition to become a leader in alpha-targeted therapies for patients with small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine malignancies. We thank the NuMeRi team for the strong collaboration and look forward to continuing our work together across our emerging pipeline. The biodistribution and dosimetry data demonstrate exactly what we aim to achieve with Radio-DARPins - strong tumor accumulation with rapid clearance from healthy tissues. We look forward to sharing initial Phase 1 safety and activity data in 2026 as we advance our Radio-DARPin platform to deliver potent alpha-emitting radioisotopes to solid tumors across multiple indications."

The Phase 1/2a study of MP0712 (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT07278479) is a multi-center study in the U.S., with the objectives to assess safety and determine a recommended phase 2 dose for MP0712 carrying the potent therapeutic isotope 212Pb. The study, which contains an imaging and dosimetry step with 203Pb-labeled MP0712, is ongoing with initial clinical data expected in 2026.

About Radio-DARPins

Molecular Partners' Radio-DARPins are designed as ideal vectors for precise delivery of potent alpha-emitting isotopes to tumor lesions and have the potential to unlock a broad range of tumor targets for targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Building on the DARPins' unique properties, Molecular Partners has developed a proprietary Radio-DARPin platform to address historic limitations of radioligand therapy, such as kidney accumulation and toxicity, and suboptimal tumor uptake. Molecular Partners' Radio-DARPins addresses these limitations through half-life extension technologies and surface engineering approaches, while preserving the advantages of the small protein format.

About DARPin Therapeutics

DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapeutics are a novel class of protein drugs based on natural binding proteins, which have been clinically validated across several therapeutic areas and developed through to the registrational stage. The key properties of DARPins - intrinsic high affinity and specificity, small size, flexible architecture, and high stability - offer unmatched advantages to drug design, such as multispecificity, broad target range, and tunable half-life. The Company's Radio-DARPins enable highly effective and specific delivery of potent radioactive payloads to tumor lesions while sparing healthy tissues. Molecular Partners' Switch-DARPins allow conditional, tumor-localized immune activation, which enables increased safety and potency for next-generation immune cell engagers. Powered by twenty years of DARPin leadership in the clinic, Molecular Partners has built an innovative, rapid and cost-effective DARPin drug design engine, including proprietary DARPin libraries and platforms, for candidates produced with optimized properties and tailored to therapeutic needs.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a novel class of protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, for medical challenges other treatment modalities cannot readily address. Molecular Partners leverages the key properties of DARPins to design and develop differentiated therapeutics for cancer patients, including targeted radiopharmaceuticals and next-generation immune cell engagers. The Company has proprietary programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, as well as programs developed through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic centers. Molecular Partners, founded in 2004, has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit www.molecularpartners.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter / X @MolecularPrtnrs

