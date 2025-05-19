CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hayward, California-based Fijian Import & Export Co. Inc. is recalling around 127 pounds of ready-to-eat meat pie products from Australia that were not presented for import reinspection upon entry into the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.The recall involves 5.6-oz. plastic packages containing 'FOUR 'N TWENTY TRAVELLER PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PASTRY' with use by date of 'AUG 20 2025'.The ready-to-eat meat pie products, with Australia establishment number '265', were imported from Australia on or around May 1, 2025. These items were shipped to Rutter's convenience store locations in Pennsylvania.The recall was initiated after routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products found that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far. Those concerned about an injury or illness are asked to contact a healthcare provider.Over concern that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators and freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return the impacted products to the place of purchase.In similar recalls, New Jersey-based Ferrarini USA, Inc. in early May called back 70 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto, an Italian cured ham, as it was not presented for import reinspection into the United States.In other developments, a ready-to-eat or RTE white chicken chili imported from Canada and sold through select stores of Costco Wholesale Corp. without presenting for import reinspection was issued a public health alert by FSIS in April.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX