Regulatory News:

As part of the enhanced monitoring operations implemented by ElecLink in 2025, a slight misalignment of the cable was detected in a limited area outside the tunnel in the United Kingdom.

As a precautionary measure, and in order to carry out the necessary inspections and tests, operations have been suspended for a period of two weeks, with return to service expected on 2 June.

The suspension of activity until 2 June will have an estimated commercial impact of approximately 20 million euros.1

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, close to 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

______________________________ 1 Estimated commercial impact, including contracted revenue for the period from 16 May to 1 June 2025, pending actual delivery of the service not delivered, revenue that, based on current market spreads, could have been generated in the context of short-term auctions, and expenses related to the suspension of the business. These items do not take into account the effect of the provision for profit sharing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250518543537/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86

Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor contact

Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39