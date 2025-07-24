Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6L1 | ISIN: FR0010533075 | Ticker-Symbol: TNU3
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 09:09
15,900 Euro
-1,36 % -0,220
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,87015,91009:53
15,87015,91009:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE15,900-1,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.