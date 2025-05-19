MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.: MiTAC Computing Launches the Latest Scale-out AI Server G4527G6 by NVIDIA MGX at COMPUTEX 2025

Featuring Next-gen NVIDIA' SuperNIC

TAIPEI, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform design, manufacturer, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), will present its latest innovations in AI infrastructure at COMPUTEX 2025. At booth M1110, MiTAC Computing will display its next-level AI server platforms MiTAC G4527G6, fully optimized for NVIDIA MGX architecture , which supports NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and the NVIDIA H200 NVL platform to address the evolving demands of enterprise AI workloads.

Next-Gen AI with High-Performance Computing

With the increasing adoption of generative AI and accelerated computing, MiTAC Computing introduces the latest NVIDIA MGX-based server solution, the MiTAC G4527G6, designed to support complex AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Built on Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, the G4527G6 accommodates up to eight NVIDIA GPUs, 8TB of DDR5-6400 memory, sixteen hot-swappable E1.s drives, and an NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU for efficient north-south connectivity. Crucially, it integrates four next-generation NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs , delivering up to 800 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of NVIDIA InfiniBand and Ethernet networking-significantly enhancing system performance for AI factories and cloud data center environments.

As a key part of NVIDIA's AI networking portfolio, the NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC delivers robust and scalable connectivity with advanced congestion control and In-Network Computing via NVIDIA SHARP , optimizing throughput for training, inference, and trillion-parameter AI workloads in sustainable, GPU-dense environments.

Powering the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory with Scalable Infrastructure

As data centers become the modern computers of the world, MiTAC Computing stands alongside NVIDIA in building enterprise AI factories with an on-premises, full-stack platform optimized for next-gen enterprise AI. MiTAC Computing's G4527G6 AI server is a standout example built on the modular NVIDIA MGX architecture, delivering over 100 customizable configurations to accelerate AI factories.

The MiTAC G4527G6 RTX PRO Blackwell server integrates NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs - part of the new NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design - or NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs, which deliver up to 1.8X faster LLM inference and 1.3X improved HPC performance over the previous generation. This robust configuration is designed to support a wide range of AI-enabled enterprise applications, agentic and physical AI workflows, autonomous decision-making, and real-time data analysis - laying the foundation for the intelligent enterprises of tomorrow.

Join MiTAC Computing at COMPUTEX 2025 - Booth M1110

Preview our COMPUTEX 2025 new launches: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/en/campaign/computex2025

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but, more importantly, at the system and rack levels-where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities-from R&D and manufacturing to global support-MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

Visit our corporate website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

