NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers Speed Trillion-Dollar Enterprise IT Industry Transition to AI Factories

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced it is speeding the trillion-dollar IT infrastructure transition to enterprise AI factories with NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers and a new NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design for building data centers that deliver universal acceleration for AI, design, engineering and business applications.

Built with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, RTX PRO Servers extend the leading performance and energy efficiency of the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture to data centers that can run virtually every enterprise workload - driving the shift from CPU-based systems to efficient GPU-accelerated infrastructure.

Using the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, partners are building a new class of on-premises infrastructure - featuring RTX PRO Servers, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, NVIDIA BlueField® DPUs, NVIDIA-Certified Storage systems and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software - to accelerate product design and engineering simulation applications, as well as a quickly growing catalog of AI-enabled business systems and teams of digital AI agents.

"AI is revolutionizing every industry - every company will build or rent AI factories to run their businesses and power the intelligence of their products," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "With our global partner ecosystem, we're helping enterprises infuse AI into their workforce, automate their factories and build AI-native products."

Industry Leaders Drive Innovation With NVIDIA AI Factories

The NVIDIA Blackwell architecture enables enterprises to unlock the full potential of AI in their data center infrastructure. Cadence, Foxconn and Lilly are among the first planning to build AI factories using the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design with RTX PRO Servers to advance their operations.

Foxconn is building an AI factory to advance global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing with NVIDIA-accelerated IT infrastructure, as well as its smart electric vehicles, factory digital twins, healthcare and robotics applications.

"Foxconn is harnessing the performance of NVIDIA Blackwell to build AI infrastructure that will transform every facet of electronics manufacturing," said Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn. "Through our close collaboration with NVIDIA, we will accelerate the integration of AI across our global operations and deliver smarter electronics for the world."

Universal Data Center Platform for Accelerated Workloads

The RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell is a universal data center GPU for powering AI factories and accelerating demanding enterprise AI workloads, from multimodal AI inference and physical AI to design, scientific computing, graphics and video applications.

NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers from global system partners can support up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, including NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 SuperNICs with built-in PCIe Gen 6 switches.

Enterprises can accelerate AI and data science workloads on RTX PRO Servers with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. Developers can optimize AI inference performance and agent accuracy with NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices, and use the latest NVIDIA AI Blueprints for digital humans and AI query engines.

With powerful NVIDIA RTX graphics and AI capabilities, NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers deliver exceptional performance for industrial digital twin and robotics learning and simulation workflows developed on the NVIDIA Omniverse platform.

New Validated Design Speeds Enterprise AI Factory Deployments

Using the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design - based on recommended hardware configurations from NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures - NVIDIA partners will build Blackwell AI factories featuring NVIDIA-Certified Servers, NVIDIA Spectrum-X, NVIDIA BlueField, NVIDIA-Certified Storage and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.

The full-stack, validated design provides AI software stack recommendations to help enterprise customers build and operate on-premises AI factories. It offers guidance for scaling an enterprise AI factory with RTX PRO Servers, including deployment best practices, to help organizations meet their growing AI business needs efficiently and reliably.

Customers can also architect their Blackwell AI factories with NVIDIA HGX B200 systems for large-scale, demanding AI workloads.

NVIDIA Partners Building Blackwell AI Factory Infrastructure

NVIDIA ecosystem partners are building products, software and services to speed the enterprise IT shift to accelerated AI factory infrastructure.

Global system makers Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo will offer full-stack solutions with NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software using the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design.

Data center system partners including Advantech, ASRock Rack, ASUS, Compal, Foxconn, GIGABYTE, Inventec, MiTAC Computing, MSI, Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will also be offering NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers.

Blackwell AI factories are ideal for accelerating workloads across a broad range of popular enterprise software platforms, including those from Ansys, Cadence, CrowdStrike, Elastic, Red Hat, Siemens and Synopsys.

Enterprises building AI factories with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs can deploy NVIDIA-Certified Storage from partners including DDN, Dell, HPE, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, NetApp, Nutanix, Pure Storage, VAST Data and WEKA to support a broad range of workloads.

Consulting giants Accenture, Deloitte, EY, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro are helping enterprises transition to Blackwell-accelerated data centers to speed applications across their business using the Enterprise AI Factory design.

Availability

Customers can contact their preferred NVIDIA technology provider to plan their enterprise AI factory with RTX PRO Servers. Learn more about the Enterprise AI Factory validated design and get started on the NVIDIA Marketplace.

Watch the COMPUTEX keynote from Huang and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

