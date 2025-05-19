TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased for the first time in five months in March, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday.The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in February.Among the individual components, finance and insurance, living and amusement-related services, information and communications, utilities, business-related services, wholesale trade, medical, health care, and welfare decreased.On the other side, transport and postal activities and real estate showed increases.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX