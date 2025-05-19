Henkel and Sasol Collaborate to Deliver Lower Carbon Emission Adhesives

Driving sustainability in the consumer goods market

Collaboration leverages Sasol's advanced wax innovation to reduce carbon emissions across Henkel's adhesive value chain

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, and Sasol, a global leader in Fischer-Tropsch technology, have announced a strategic partnership focused on reducing the environmental impact of hot melt adhesives. Through the integration of Sasol's newly developed SASOLWAX LC product range into Henkel's TECHNOMELT® portfolio for the European, Indian, Middle Eastern and African markets, Henkel is delivering advanced adhesive solutions with a reduced carbon emission impact, for consumer goods packaging manufacturers.

SASOLWAX LC100, produced via Sasol's enhanced Fischer-Tropsch process, delivers a 35 percent reduction in Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) cradle-to-gate compared to proven baseline formulas without compromising on performance. As a drop-in replacement in Henkel's legacy formulations, it enables seamless adoption across production lines while aligning with Henkel's ambition to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 30 percent by 2030 (base year 2021).

The partnership reflects both companies' alignment with the Science Based Target initiative and commitment to credible sustainability practices. The PCF methodology applied to entire SASOLWAX value chain is rigorously developed and independently reviewed to comply with ISO 14040, 14044, and 14067 standards, ensuring transparency and trust in environmental claims.

"This partnership exemplifies how innovation in material science can enable measurable benefits for our customers," said Corbett Wallace, Corporate Vice President, Consumer Goods, Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "As demand grows for more sustainable consumer goods, our collaboration with Sasol allows brands to achieve their environmental goals without trade-offs in quality or performance. Together, we are enabling smarter, more responsible choices across the value chain."

"We are proud to join forces with Henkel in this strategic partnership, marking a key milestone on our aligned path to a more sustainable future," said David Mokomela, Senior Vice President Chemicals Marketing & Sales at Sasol. "The SASOLWAX LC range, with 35 percent PCF reduction, is only the first step in a broader roadmap toward further significant reductions. As our products are designed as drop-in alternatives, the market can quickly benefit from the next steps in carbon footprint reduction."

TECHNOMELT® adhesives are widely used in applications ranging from food and beverage packaging to hygiene and personal care products. With the incorporation of SASOLWAX LC100, Henkel empowers its partners to improve product sustainability at the material level, supporting consumer brands in delivering on their climate commitments and strengthening supply chain transparency.

The partnership includes further exploration of renewable and recycled inputs, supported by Sasol's adaptable synthesis capabilities and joint efforts toward sustainable innovation.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.6 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide - united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

About Sasol

Sasol is a global energy and chemicals company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities. We strive to safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products globally, creating value for our stakeholders.

