Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Launches AI-based RiskMark to Accelerate Trademark Conflict Assessments

New AI-based solution empowers trademark professionalsto evaluate trademark risk and generate evidence-backed argumentswith speed, ease, and confidence

LONDON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of RiskMark, an AI-powered solution combining global CompuMark trademark data and Darts-ip litigation data to evaluate trademark risk.

Leveraging 172.5 million trademark records spanning 188 jurisdictions and over 5 million global court and administrative records, RiskMark combines generative and predictive AI to transform the process of assessing similarity risk based on relevant evidence. This enables trademark professionals to make strategic decisions and craft arguments with greater speed and confidence. The solution generates near-instant results on visual, phonetic, connotation, and goods and services relatedness to accelerate informed decision-making.

RiskMark also assists customers in argument drafting. With AI-generated arguments, RiskMark provides a strong starting point for drafting opposition responses grounded in legal principles and can help identify insights into potential arguments from opponents.

François Neuville, Senior Vice President, Brand IP, Clarivate, said: "Trademark professionals are under pressure to make critical decisions when creating and protecting brands. Beyond the administrative elements, it is essential to be able to craft arguments for trademark examiners or for litigation based on precedent and following clear legal principles. Our new tool will enable trademark professionals to do this with speed, ease, and confidence. Thanks to our gold-standard data we can empower IP professionals with trustworthy AI-driven insights to assess risk and accelerate drafting, positioning them for both immediate and long-term success."

