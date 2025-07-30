

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CLARIVATE Plc (CLVT) released Loss for second quarter of -$72 million



The company's earnings totaled -$72 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$304.3 million, or -$0.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $621.4 million from $650.3 million last year.



CLARIVATE Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$72 Mln. vs. -$304.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Revenue: $621.4 Mln vs. $650.3 Mln last year.



The company's second-quarter adjusted earnings beat Street view.



Excluding items, income was $123.3 million, or $0.18 per share, less than $142.2 million, or $0.20 per share, in the same period last year. On average, the nine analysts polled had expected the firm to earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



CLVT still expects adjusted income per share of $0.60 to $0.70 on revenue of $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion.



Analysts, on average, forecast Clarivate to post income of $0.65 per share, on revenue of $2.36 billion, for the year.



