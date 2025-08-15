Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 15:11
3,640 Euro
-1,62 % -0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6403,74014.08.
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 04:06 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Partners with the University of Melbourne to Transform Library Systems

Delivering World-class Solutions and Services to Drive Academic Success

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading provider of transformative intelligence, has signed an agreement with the University of Melbourne, Australia's leading university, to provide a comprehensive suite of library solutions and services. The solutions include Alma, Primo, Leganto, Rapido and Library Open Workflows, encompassing library management systems, information resource discovery, sharing and subject reading lists. This collaboration will provide the University of Melbourne with a world-class library systems platform that is purpose-fit, efficient, and user-focused.

Clarivate logo

The solutions will enable library users to access resources through advanced discovery systems, streamline operations and enhance data-driven decision-making. By integrating academic artificial intelligence (AI) and linked data, these solutions will enhance teaching and learning, research and broader community scholarly experience.

Asaf Kline, Vice President of Academic Libraries solutions, Clarivate said: "The collaboration between the University of Melbourne and Clarivate dates back two decades. We are very proud to collaborate with the University again to transform its library systems and drive scholarly success. Our proven solutions enable libraries to enhance their operational efficiency and effectiveness, driving impactful change and delivering improved user experiences for both students and faculty. At Clarivate, we are always committed to helping academic institutions think forward by connecting them to trusted content, deep expertise and responsible innovation."

Gwenda Thomas, Director, Scholarly Services and University Librarian at the University of Melbourne, said: "Our important work in Scholarly Services builds and manages one of the most diverse and significant collections of scholarly and research resources in Australia. The implementation of the Alma platform will align the University with leading institutions globally, as it is a proven, flexible, and integrated solution currently used by over 2,700 libraries worldwide."

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:
Jack Wan, External Communications Director
newsroom@clarivate.com

About the University of Melbourne
Established in 1853, the University of Melbourne is one of Australia's oldest universities and the first in Victoria. Today, the University's vibrant community comprises over 77,000 students, including 46 per cent international students from more than 150 countries, who are supported by over 13,000 academic and professional staff. A network of more than 500,000 alumni around the world attests to the transformative impact of a University of Melbourne education. The University is home to nine faculties with state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration, it remains a driving force in shaping the future through impactful research. The University's commitment to excellence has earned its place among the world's best universities, delivering education and research outcomes that are global in reach, ambition and impact.

Media contact:
media-enquiries@unimelb.edu.au | +61 3 8344 4123

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-partners-with-the-university-of-melbourne-to-transform-library-systems-302530464.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.