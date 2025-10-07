Anzeige
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441
Clarivate Plc: Winbond Selects IPfolio from Clarivate

Global Electronics Manufacturer to Modernize IP Management and Drive Digital Transformation

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that Winbond Electronics Corporation (TSE: 2344) has selected and implemented IPfolio, a cloud-based intellectual property (IP) management platform from Clarivate. This solution has enabled Winbond to modernize its management of IP assets, improving efficiency and data accuracy while streamlining processes.

Clarivate logo

With the implementation of IPfolio, Winbond has achieved significant transformations in its IP management. The key results include a 90% improvement in data accuracy, thanks to seamless integration with Clarivate IP data, which has eliminated the need for error-prone manual data entry. Additionally, the frequency of real-time patent data updates has increased, and internal operational efficiency has improved by 25%.

Moreover, the implementation has freed up management resources by an estimated 15% due to automated data verification, collaboration with external partners, email document archiving, and real-time reporting. These features collectively function as a virtual IP administrator.

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "We are very pleased to provide our IPfolio solution to Winbond and support its seamless implementation. In 2025, Winbond was named a Top 100 Global Innovator by Clarivate for the third year in a row. Their commitment to innovation is a core company value, and we are very proud to collaborate with them to modernize their IP management and drive digital transformation."

Glen Nath, Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "With IPfolio, Winbond can manage IP assets efficiently and with greater control, gaining a competitive edge. Their choice of IPfolio underscores our customer-focused approach, regional product capabilities, and local resource collaboration."

Dr. Pei-Lin Pai, Chief Technology Officer at Winbond said, "After a comprehensive evaluation, we chose IPfolio due to its robust capabilities and features that aligned perfectly with our requirements. Key features that influenced our decision include IPfolio's integrated design, advanced automation and synchronization features and secure collaboration capabilities, along with its user-friendly interface and visualization, and flexibility for continuous enhancement."

Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, Winbond is one of the few companies worldwide that provides a global clientele with total integrated circuits solutions. Its products are used extensively in handheld devices, consumer electronics, computer peripherals, and the automotive and industrial electronics markets.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact:
Jack Wan, Director, External Communications
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winbond-selects-ipfolio-from-clarivate-302575632.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
