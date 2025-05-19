BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation rose slightly as initially estimated in April, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.The consumer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the upwardly revised 3.0 percent increase in March.'In addition to electricity and rent, significantly higher package holiday prices are also responsible for the increase,' Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria, said.The price index for the group of housing, water, and energy alone grew 5.2 percent annually in April, driven largely by a 36.4 percent surge in electricity costs.Expenses in connection with restaurants and hotels rose 5.8 percent, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 2.9 percent higher.On the other hand, transport charges declined 0.9 percent amid cheaper fuel costs, which plunged by 9.8 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent, as estimated.The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a faster rate of 3.3 percent versus a 3.1 percent increase in March. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.3 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the previous estimate.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX