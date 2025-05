Moody's Downgrade schockt die Märkte - Was das für Bitcoin und Ethereum bedeutet

On Friday (16 May) after the market closed, Moodys announced that they have downgraded the US Debt Credit Rating from Aaa to Aa1. Will US stocks crash on Monday on this news?



Previous two instances…

On Aug 5 2011, when S&P downgraded US debt, the S&P 500 ($SPX) dropped 10.37%… pic.twitter.com/f8mOiWLOMF