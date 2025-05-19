Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 10:30 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 16 May 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,606.33p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,633.81p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.1%. There are currently 82,049,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

19 May 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
