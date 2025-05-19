ZCCM-IH Cautionary Announcement- Arbitration Proceedings.

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Confidential Arbitration Proceedings between Trafigura Pte Limited ("Trafigura") and ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company")

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 31 March 2025 issued by ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") in relation to arbitration proceedings instituted by Trafigura Pte Limited ("Trafigura") against the Company.

Shareholders of ZCCM-IH are advised that, pursuant to a guarantee signed by ZCCM-IH's then CEO in favour of Trafigura on 28 July 2021 ("Guarantee"), on 24 February 2024 Trafigura filed a request for arbitration against ZCCM-IH (as respondent) brought under the London Court of International Arbitration Rules 2020. These arbitration proceedings are strictly confidential as between the parties.

The arbitration proceedings follow a demand for payment made by Trafigura on 21 November 2023 pursuant to the Guarantee. The Guarantee was signed as security for a ZMW1,663 million (US$100 million) prepayment agreement between Trafigura and Konkola Copper Mines Plc, in which ZCCM-IH is a shareholder.

ZCCM-IH is contesting the claims robustly.

The matter is yet to be determined and may be of a price sensitive nature. Shareholders will be updated as the case progresses.

Accordingly, shareholders of ZCCM-IH and members of the investing public are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in securities of the Company until further information is published. They should obtain independent professional advice if they have any queries or concerns about any of the contents or subject matter of this announcement.

