MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit increased notably in March from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 5.48 billion in March from EUR 2.03 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, there was a shortfall of EUR 3.42 billion.Exports rose 8.5 percent annually in March, and imports surged by 18.3 percent.During March, the country imported 45.7 percent more raw materials, while exports of chemicals were 19.2 percent higher.On a monthly basis, exports climbed 6.7 percent, and imports advanced by 11.9 percent.During the first quarter of 2025, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 15.1 billion, up from EUR 8.1 billion in the corresponding period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX