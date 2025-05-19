TOKYO, May 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has commercially launched Prismo, a more environmentally friendly Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) system,(Note1) as a new brand in the Crystal Mover family of fully automated driverless vehicle systems that the company has delivered worldwide since the 2000s. Prismo is the first AGT to utilize MHI's newly developed energy management system, which combines rapid charging at stations with onboard regenerative energy storage during operation to enhance energy efficiency. This eliminates the need for power rails between stations, realizing a simple system that will lead the world of fully automated and driverless transport to the next stage.This energy management system incorporates an Innovative Energy Storage Module named Mitsubishi High Power Battery, which being jointly developed by Musashi Energy Solutions Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, customized for AGT systems.The adoption of this energy management system allows regenerative power generated during deceleration of the vehicle while in operation to be stored and utilized efficiently without being wasted, achieving energy savings in train operation of around 10% compared to conventional AGT systems,(Note2) and a reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 10% throughout the operation phase. In addition, since there is no need for power rails between stations, in the event of a power outage, passengers can still be transported to the next station without hindrance.Further, Prismo utilizes a center guidance system that allows for a slimmer track design, significantly reducing civil engineering and other infrastructure construction costs, and contributing to improved aesthetics.(Note3) Fewer power Rails and guide rails also greatly reduce inspection and replacement work for electrical and track equipment, allowing for lower maintenance costs.In addition to the overall reduction in physical infrastructure costs, manufacturing of the rolling stock will be conducted at MHI's Carbon Neutral Transition Hub Mihara (Hiroshima Prefecture), which has reduced its CO2 emissions by 97.5% through measures such as supplying all necessary electricity for the factory from the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Wadaoki Solar Power Plant. This will reduce CO2 emissions during the manufacture and construction of new transportation systems by more than 40% compared to conventional manufacturing.(Note2) Total CO2 emissions throughout the entire life cycle, including manufacturing, construction, and energy-efficient operation, as well as maintenance and disposal, will be reduced by approximately 6,400 tons compared to conventional products.(Note2)With the development of Prismo as an environmentally friendly system that contributes to reduced operating costs and improved aesthetics, MHI is continuing to advance the realization of a carbon-neutral society through initiatives in urban transportation.(1) Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) is an electric power-driven, fully automated transportation system. A key feature is the rubber-tired carriages that provide a smooth ride with low noise. AGT is used around the world for intra-city transportation, and moving people through airports and to surrounding areas. MHI has delivered numerous AGT systems in Japan and overseas.(2) Compared with MHI's existing AGT system, assuming the scale of the AGT systems previously delivered to airports.(3) In a center guidance system, the guide rails are located underneath the vehicle in the center, rather than at the sides. This halves the number of guide rails installed during construction, while also allowing for a slimmer track width and reduced costs.About MHI's AGT SystemsMHI has a long history of manufacturing transport vehicles, beginning with the production of passenger cars and streetcars in 1910, and supporting railway safety. The company has a proven track record in construction, operation, and maintenance of numerous AGT systems in the U.S. and Asia that make use of its accumulated technologies and environmental performance. These systems have the following features.- High degree of safety and availability: Systems equipped with brakes, air conditioning, and on-board management systems developed and manufactured in-house based on a proven track record and innovation, realizing long-term operational availability.- Mass transit: Mass transit is made possible without being affected by traffic congestion- Flexible timetables: Flexible operation according to demand- Environmental performance: Use of an electric drive system reduces the CO2 load of transportation per person- Compact design: Vehicles and tracks can be added and operated even in the narrow spaces of cities- Low-cost operation: Autonomous operation lessens the effort required to secure and train personnel, and reduces maintenance costsFor further information on Next-Generation AGT Prismo: www.mhi.com/products/engineering/prismo.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.