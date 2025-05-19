MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.: MiTAC Computing Unveils Full Server Lineup for Data Centers and Enterprises Powered by Intel Xeon 6 Processors at COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform designer, manufacturer, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), has launched its full suite of next-generation servers for data centers and enterprises at COMPUTEX 2025 (Booth M1110). Powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors, including those with Performance-cores (P-cores), MiTAC's new platforms are purpose-built for AI, HPC, cloud, and enterprise applications.

"For over five decades, MiTAC and Intel have built a close, collaborative relationship that continues to push innovation forward. Our latest server lineup reflects this legacy-combining Intel's cutting-edge processing power with MiTAC Computing's deep expertise in system design to deliver scalable, high-efficiency solutions for modern data centers."

- Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing.

AI and HPC Servers

MiTAC G4527G6

A 4U AI powerhouse based on MGX architecture featuring dual Intel Xeon 6767P processors, the G4527G6 supports up to 8 GPUs and 32 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots with memory up to 8TB-ideal for AI training, LLM inference, HPC, and advanced analytics. With 8 PCIe 5.0 x 16 slots and advanced 3+1 9,600W CRPS, it provides a robust foundation for large-scale AI deployments.

A 4U AI powerhouse based on MGX architecture featuring dual Intel Xeon 6767P processors, the G4527G6 supports up to 8 GPUs and 32 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots with memory up to 8TB-ideal for AI training, LLM inference, HPC, and advanced analytics. With 8 PCIe 5.0 x 16 slots and advanced 3+1 9,600W CRPS, it provides a robust foundation for large-scale AI deployments. MiTAC G4520G6

Optimized for compute-intensive AI and HPC workloads, the G4520G6 features dual Intel Xeon 6700P series processors, 8 high-performance GPUs, 32 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots with memory up to 8TB, and energy-efficient 80+ Titanium-certified power supplies.

Cloud Servers:

MiTAC M2710G6 and M2510G6

High-density 2U systems designed for cloud and hyperscale environments. The 2-node M2710G6 supports Intel Xeon 6900P series processors and up to 128 computing cores per node for VM and container deployment in datacenters. The 4-node M2510G6 is a cost-efficient server for CSPs supporting Intel Xeon 6700P series processors and 16 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots with memory up to 4TB (per node).

High-density 2U systems designed for cloud and hyperscale environments. The 2-node M2710G6 supports Intel Xeon 6900P series processors and up to 128 computing cores per node for VM and container deployment in datacenters. The 4-node M2510G6 is a cost-efficient server for CSPs supporting Intel Xeon 6700P series processors and 16 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots with memory up to 4TB (per node). MiTAC R1520G6

A 1U dual-socket server featuring Intel Xeon 6700P series processors, optimized for memory-intensive computing and scalable storage workloads.

It includes 10 NVMe U.2 drive bays for fast deployment and serviceability.

A 1U dual-socket server featuring Intel Xeon 6700P series processors, optimized for memory-intensive computing and scalable storage workloads. It includes 10 NVMe U.2 drive bays for fast deployment and serviceability. MiTAC R2513G6

A storage-optimized 2U system supporting up to 24 x 3.5" SATA drives, integrated SAS RAID, and NVMe/DDR5 for added cache and compute flexibility-perfect for storage-intensive environments.

Enterprise Servers

MiTAC R2520G6

A versatile 2U dual-socket platform with Intel Xeon 6700P series processors supporting 32 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots with memory up to 8TB, and flexible storage (from 8 to 24 NVMe U.2 drive bays), the R2520G6 is ideal for ERP, SCM, and business intelligence applications.

Powering Future Compute with MiTAC Computing and Intel

Together, MiTAC Computing and Intel are helping organizations modernize their infrastructure to meet the demands of AI-driven, data-intensive workloads. Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores deliver built-in AI acceleration, up to 128 cores, and support for high-bandwidth memory-enabling MiTAC's next-gen platforms to reduce TCO, enhance scalability, and support secure, efficient operations.

Visit MiTAC Computing at COMPUTEX 2025 - Booth M1110

Explore our new launches: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/en/campaign/computex2025

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but more importantly, at the system and rack levels-where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level set MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities, from R&D and manufacturing to global support, MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

Visit our corporate website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690574/3402x2249_Intel_PR_image_EN.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mitac-computing-unveils-full-server-lineup-for-data-centers-and-enterprises-powered-by-intel-xeon-6-processors-at-computex-2025-302458884.html