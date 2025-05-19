BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer prices logged a steady growth in April, final data from Eurostat showed on Monday.The harmonized index of consumer prices grew 2.2 percent on a yearly basis in April, the same pace of increase as seen in March. Eurostat confirmed the flash estimate published on May 2.Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco rose to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month. The core rate also matched the preliminary estimate.Among components to HICP, services cost increased the most, up 4.0 percent. This was followed by a 3.0 percent rise in food, alcohol and tobacco prices. Non-energy industrial goods prices gained only 0.6 percent. By contrast, energy prices plunged 3.6 percent from the last year.On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.6 percent, as estimatedCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX