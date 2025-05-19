BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG), a Chinese provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, on Monday reported a narrower preliminary net loss for the first quarter, helped by increased revenue.Weidong Luo, CEO of Aurora Mobile, said: 'We are pleased to report a strong start to 2025 with impressive momentum in the first quarter. EngageLab, the driving force behind our overseas operations, has maintained rapid growth, with revenue in the first quarter of 2025 estimated to surge by over 120% year-over-year. This growth has not only fueled the expansion of our overseas operations but also laid a solid foundation for our group's ongoing development.'For the three-month period, the company expects to post a net loss of RMB 1 million to RMB 2 million, compared with a loss of RMB 2.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.Revenue is projected to be in the range of RMB 87 million and RMB 90 million, representing a year-over-year increase of around 35 to 40 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX