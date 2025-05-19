CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The surprise downgrade of the U.S.'s sovereign rating by credit rating agency Moody's dominated market sentiment. Weak economic data from China also weighed on sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red. Major markets in Europe are also trading with losses. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly negative note.The six-currency Dollar Index has plunged close to a percent. Bond yields hardened across regions. Growth concerns dragged down crude oil prices. Gold rebounded in the aftermath of the U.S. sovereign rating downgrade by Moody's. Cryptocurrencies declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,333.50, down 0.75% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,891.40, down 1.12% Germany's DAX at 23,743.93, down 0.02% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,632.85, down 0.60% France's CAC 40 at 7,830.06, down 0.72% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,388.15, down 0.73% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,473.50, down 0.74% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,295.10, down 0.58% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,367.58, up 0.00% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,332.72, down 0.05%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1279, up 1.03% GBP/USD at 1.3396, up 0.91% USD/JPY at 144.77, down 0.59% AUD/USD at 0.6446, up 0.67% USD/CAD at 1.3948, down 0.13% Dollar Index at 100.16, down 0.92%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.550%, up 2.50% Germany at 2.6410%, up 2.13% France at 3.321%, up 1.87% U.K. at 4.7685%, up 2.48% Japan at 1.485%, up 0.27%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $64.65, down 1.16%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $61.21, down 1.23%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,243.69, up 1.77%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $102,973.77, down 0.84% Ethereum at $2,411.13, down 3.65% XRP at $2.31, down 3.14% BNB at $640.99, down 0.68% Solana at $161.59, down 5.44%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX