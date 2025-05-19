Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Reports Breakthrough Interim Results in VELDONA Clinical Trial for FCGS, Signaling New Era in Companion Animal Immunotherapy

Early results show steroid-free remission, opening pathway into $13B global pet dental health market

VELDONA delivers consistent anti-inflammatory effects, strengthening Ainos' positioning in companion animal immunotherapy

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMD)(Nasdaq:AIMDW) ("Ainos"), a pioneer of low-dose oral interferon therapeutics, today announced compelling interim results from its ongoing veterinary clinical trial using low-dose interferon VELDONA for treating Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis ("FCGS"), a chronic inflammatory conditions in cats. The interim results demonstrate meaningful improvements in inflammation and a consistent reduction in steroid dependency, indicating strong commercial and scientific potential for a novel class of immunotherapy in companion animals.

The randomized, controlled trial aims to enroll 30 cats, divided into high- and low-dose treatment groups, to assess pre- and post-treatment inflammation scores, corticosteroid usage, and safety. The focus is on chronic inflammatory diseases such as feline gingivostomatitis-an area where effective long-term treatments remain limited and largely reliant on steroids.

To date, three cats have completed treatment, with a fourth currently in progress. All cases have shown clear clinical improvements and strong tolerability:

Case 1 (5-year-old cat, severe oral inflammation): Inflammation score reduced from 19 to 17 (10.5% improvement) Previous treatment with a French high-dose injectable interferon treatment was ineffective Steroid dose successfully reduced from 0.8mg/kg/day to 0.5mg/kg/day with stable condition

Case 2 (14-year-old cat, chronic inflammation): Score reduced from 16 to 12.3 (23.1% improvement) Steroid therapy was fully discontinued two months after treatment; condition remains stable

Case 3 (index case): Score reduced from 9 to 5 (44.4% improvement) Steroids discontinued post-treatment; no relapse observed



No significant side effects were observed in any case. The results also suggest a steroid-sparing effect, which is critical for improving long-term outcomes in aging or chronically ill pets.

Dr. Albert Yu, Technical Director of Pharmaceuticals at Ainos, commented: "We are witnessing a potential paradigm shift in treating chronic inflammatory diseases in companion animals. Our interferon therapy not only shows efficacy in reducing inflammation but also opens the door to steroid-free or steroid-reduced treatment strategies, which could significantly elevate animal welfare worldwide."

A High-Growth Market with Global Opportunity

According to Global Market Insights, the global pet dental market is projected to reach nearly $13 billion by 2030, driven by increasing focus on preventive care and growing awareness about pet dental health. By leveraging its proprietary interferon technology, Ainos is positioning itself at the forefront of this expanding market-potentially establishing a first-mover advantage in animal interferon therapy.

We believe these early clinical signals reinforce Ainos' leadership in translational biotech and help lay the foundation for future commercial strategies, including partnerships, licensing, and regulatory engagements across major veterinary markets.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

