Rt Hon John Healey MP, Actor John Rhys-Davies, Professor of Machine Learning Neil Lawrence Join 300+ Speakers at 2025 Conference 11 12 June at London's Tobacco Dock

From 11 12 June, The AI Summit London is the headline AI event of London Tech Week featuring the top business leaders, policymakers and AI trailblazers in one place. Returning to the iconic Tobacco Dock venue, the 9th edition of the event is centred around the Future of Work. An evolving trend, the show's more than 300 featured speakers and 100 Expo partners and sponsors are helping companies upskill their workforce through stage presentations, immersive demos, networking sessions and interactive zones.

Attendees of The AI Summit London 2025 have a front row seat to world-class curated content on eight stages and interactive exhibitions like The Networking Café, Start-up Investor Village, VisionAIres Programme (VIP only), Demo Agenda, The AIconics Awards Europe, and the Masterclass Workshop Programme. New to the conference is The AI Trail, an interactive journey through the venue where badge holders will roast a marshmallow with their brains, have a human-like conversation with an AI avatar, build a physical installation together, experience AI movie magic with the Meta Morph AI film showcase, and more.

"The AI Summit London is the headline AI event of London Tech Week where industry leaders come together to navigate the ever-changing applications of AI," said Caroline Hicks, Senior Director of The AI Summit Series, Informa Connect. "We're proud to offer a dynamic agenda and unmatched access to today's most influential AI leaders. Across the globe, The AI Summit Series serves as a trusted platform for the AI community to connect, gain exclusive insights, and stay ahead of the trends shaping the future."

2025 Featured Keynotes and Speakers

A stacked agenda across two days of programming features acclaimed actor John Rhys-Davies exploring what defines ownership of AI-generated content and Neil Lawrence, The DeepMind Professor of Machine Learning at University of Cambridge offers business leaders strategic decision making in the age of AI. Additional presentations on the schedule include:

Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP is opening the programme with an update on The UK's AI Opportunities Action Plan focusing on the milestones achieved six months in and how the roadmap is evolving to put the UK at the forefront of AI.

is opening the programme with an update on focusing on the milestones achieved six months in and how the roadmap is evolving to put the UK at the forefront of AI. AI and the Future of News will be led by Reuters Head of AI Jane Barrett and Editor in Chief Alessandra Galloni discussing the tools being implemented in newsrooms.

will be led by Reuters Head of AI and Editor in Chief discussing the tools being implemented in newsrooms. Rt Hon John Healey MP is discussing how AI is enabling faster and more agile deployment of cutting-edge technologies within the UK's Armed Forces.

is discussing how AI is enabling faster and more agile deployment of cutting-edge technologies within the UK's Armed Forces. Smarter With Every Move: Scaling Great Experiences with AI delivered by Eric Bowman, Chief Technology Officer at King, will explore how AI can enhance digital experiences by enabling real-time optimisation, based on user behaviour.

delivered by Chief Technology Officer at King, will explore how AI can enhance digital experiences by enabling real-time optimisation, based on user behaviour. Customer Success 2.0: All in on AI What does it take to turn the AI promise to exceptional results? David Norris , Chief Growth Officer at Holiday Extras reveals how AI is changing the travel industry for the better.

, Chief Growth Officer at Holiday Extras reveals how AI is changing the travel industry for the better. Timeless Meets Tech: Redefining Luxury with AI with Chrissie Kemp , Chief Data AI Officer at Jaguar Land Rover, questions how iconic brands retain exclusivity, personalization and sustainability while leveraging new technologies.

with , Chief Data AI Officer at Jaguar Land Rover, questions how iconic brands retain exclusivity, personalization and sustainability while leveraging new technologies. Agentic AI: Systems That Think and Act for Themselveswith Francesco Federico of S&P Global reviews the intelligent tools revolutionizing industries.

The full list of speakers can be found at www.london.theaisummit.com. Delegate passes can be purchased online at www.london.theaisummit.com/passes-pricing, including a VIP All Access ticket, a London Tech Week bundle and the standard Delegate ticket. In 2025, passes will include Industry Speed Networking, Peer to Peer Networking, First Time Orientation, and CPD Certification.

The AI Summit London is presented thanks to sponsors HP, IBM, Boston, EY, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NVIDIA, Intel, AWS, Computacenter, Integrail, Italian Trade Agency, KPMG, Automation Anywhere, Crusoe, Hexaware, Jetbrains, and Technology Innovation Institute.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT LONDON

The AI Summit London brings together the most forward-thinking technologists and business professionals in the UK, Europe, and beyond to explore the real-world applications of AI. It's a two-day conference and all-round immersive experience that celebrates this emerging and transformative technology.

Taking over London's Tobacco Dock 11 12 June, 2025, the Summit provides an abundance of opportunities for AI-adopters to arm themselves with the contacts and expertise needed to ensure their next project is a success.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT SERIES

In 2016, at a time when AI conferences were geared towards research academia, Informa launched The AI Summit Series the first-ever conference and exhibition to explore what AI practically means for enterprises. Every year since then, we've gathered top executives and investors with technology specialists and data scientists from across the globe to network, learn and showcase ground-breaking technology solutions for business.

With the 10th edition flooring in 2025, it's clear we were trusted before the hype, and our conference expo series has firmly established itself at the heart of the AI community with shows running in London, New York, Singapore, Cape Town, at Black Hat USA, Black Hat Europe and SecTor Canada. www.london.theaisummit.com.

