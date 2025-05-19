WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's presidential election has been extended to second round, as neither the centrist Rafal Trzaskowski nor conservative historian Karol Nawrocki could win the 50 percent of votes required to decide a clear winner.Rafal Trzaskowski of the ruling Civic Coalition party won 31.2 per cent of the votes while Karol Nawrocki of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) Party received 29.7 per cent, according to the State Electoral Commission.The second round runoff to elect the country's next president is set for June 1.A total of 13 candidates were in the election fray.The presidential powers under Poland's constitution are mostly ceremonial, but strong enough to veto government legislation.President Andrzej Duda had vetoed the Bills to restore the independence of the judiciary and the right to abortion.The coalition government headed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk does not enjoy the majority in the parliament required to overturn a presidential veto.Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of capital Warsaw, follows a pro-European path whereas Nawrocki is sceptical on the European Union and a known ally of US President Donald Trump.The outcome is crucial for the future foreign policy of Poland, which is a key member of NATO and the European Union, and supports its neighbor Ukraine in the war against Russia.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX