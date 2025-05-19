WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), a diversified financial services company, on Monday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide free wills to all customers through an exclusive partnership with Trust & Will, a U.S. digital estate planning platform.Fifth Third's partnership with Trust & Will aims to close the estate planning gap in the U.S., where only 31 percent of adults have a will, despite 83 percent believing it's important.From today, Fifth Third customers can create a free, attorney-approved, state-specific will online in under an hour.The secure, guided platform aims to simplify the process, offering peace of mind and support during emotionally challenging times.In the pre-market trading, 1.79% lesser at $38.93 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX