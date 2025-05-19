Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Smart Chemical Solutions, LLC

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Smart Chemical Solutions, LLC ("Smart Chemical"), along with Xyresic Capital ("Xyresic"). Gladstone Investment provided equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction.

Smart Chemical, based in Midland, Texas, is a leading provider of production chemicals for onshore oil and gas operators. "Smart Chemical is a valuable partner to major energy companies operating throughout the United States. We are very excited to partner with this talented team as it accelerates its growth strategy, expands its product portfolio and strengthens its ability to serve operators across the energy sector. Further, we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Xyresic," said Christopher Lee, Senior Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

"This investment represents our dedication to our ultimate goal of investing in quality companies that will produce stable income for dividends to Gladstone Investment's shareholders, as well as longer-term capital appreciation resulting in capital gains," said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

