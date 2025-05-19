MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation accelerated further in April to the highest level in five months, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.1 percent rise in March. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in November 2024.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a faster growth of 3.9 percent annually in April versus a 3.2 percent gain a month ago. Similarly, inflation based on transportation rose to 5.7 percent from 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, costs related to communication dropped further by 3.7 percent.On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.5 percent in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX