WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California-based Juniper Networks (JNPR), engaged in secure, AI-native networks and ServiceNow on Monday announced the extension of their partnership.The combined solution is expected to accelerate Time-to-Value for Deutsche Telekom Managed Services with End-to-End automation.The partnership seeks to integrate Juniper's AI-native networking platform, Mist with ServiceNow Telecom Service Management, Inventory and Sales & Order Management for Telecom.Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.Juniper has been a registered Build partner with ServiceNow since 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX