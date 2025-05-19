Pomona Capital, a global private equity firm specializing in secondaries investing, today announced the 10-year anniversary of its registered product offering, Pomona Investment Fund ("PIF" or the "Fund"), with approximately $1.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024. Since inception, PIF's Class I shares have generated an average annualized return of approximately 16%.1

Pomona Capital is one of the earliest pioneers in the secondary space with nearly 30 years of experience providing efficient liquidity solutions for investors needing to sell their private equity interests. Through the launch of PIF in 2015, Pomona was an early mover in the individual investor space, creating a secondary-focused private equity registered fund vehicle that solved for the investment and structural challenges for retail investors who wanted to access this asset class. PIF provides a diversified private equity portfolio that requires a lower commitment minimum of $25,000 and an investor-friendly tax reporting structure. Today, PIF has over 13,000 individual investors.

Pomona focuses on acquiring mature, high-quality funds managed by well-regarded general partners with meaningful growth potential purchased at better-than-market prices. Through a single investment, PIF provides investors with instant exposure to private equity funds diversified across managers, strategy, industry, vintage and geography. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the Fund's portfolio comprised investments in 327 underlying funds managed by 147 fund sponsors, with exposure to ~2,600 underlying companies.

"In today's uncertain market, investors are seeking strategies that offer the potential for both downside protection and long-term upside," said Michael Granoff, CEO, Pomona Capital. "That's where private equity secondaries stand out. By acquiring diversified portfolios at discounts to NAV, often with greater visibility into asset performance, secondaries can allow us to seek to mitigate risk while positioning for meaningful returns."

This is a unique market environment for private equity secondaries. Today's market volatility is helping create opportunities to acquire high-quality assets at attractive prices. Over the past decade, the secondaries market has grown substantially, with deal volume reaching a record $162 billion in 20242, reflecting its increasing importance in the private equity ecosystem.

About Pomona Capital

Pomona is an international private equity firm with approximately $20 billion in aggregate capital commitments as of Dec. 31, 2024, across its sponsored funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors, establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also has an approximately $6 billion business making primary investments in private equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business. Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in approximately 750 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum of private equity, with underlying investments in over 10,000 companies since inception. Pomona Capital's team is based in New York, London and Hong Kong. Pomona's capital capacity and global reach are enhanced by a strategic partnership with Voya Investment Management.

Investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in a fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.pomonainvestmentfund.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Principal Risks. An investment in the Fund involves a considerable amount of risk. A Shareholder may lose money. Before making an investment decision, a prospective investor should (i) consider the suitability of this investment with respect to the investor's investment objectives and personal situation and (ii) consider factors such as the investor's personal net worth, income, age, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs. The Fund is an illiquid investment. Shareholders have no right to require the Fund to redeem their Shares in the Fund and, as discussed in the Fund's prospectus, the Fund conducts quarterly tender offers subject to Board approval. Therefore, before investing investors should carefully read the Fund's prospectus and consider carefully the risks that they assume when they invest in the Fund's common shares.

Any opinions, projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements presented herein are valid only as of the date of this document and are subject to change. Nothing contained herein should be construed as (i) an offer to buy any security or (ii) a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security.

1) I shares, from inception (04/01/18) through 12/31/24. Full performance for both share classes available on www.pomonainvestmentfund.com. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the past performance quoted. Performance data does not take into consideration account transaction fees or brokerage commissions. The net asset value (NAV) of the Fund will equal, unless otherwise noted, the value of the total assets of the Fund, less all its liabilities, including accrued fees and expenses, each determined as of the relevant valuation date. Total return based on net asset value per share is the combination of changes in net asset value per share and reinvested distributions at net asset value per share, if any. These figures are net of all the Fund's fees and expenses, including management and performance incentive fees or allocations payable pursuant to the respective organizational documents of each investment fund.

2 Source: Jefferies Global Secondary Market Review January 2025 (http://www.Jefferies.com) (as of December 31, 2024).

