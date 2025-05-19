The Blue Card Denounces Kanye West Spread of Hateful Nazi Rhetoric and Elon Musk Refusal to Remove Antisemitic Song from X

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Continuing his deeply anti-Semitic rants and glorification of Nazi philosophy, Kanye West (aka Ye) recently uploaded his song "Heil Hitler" on the Elon Musk-owned X platform. "The invocation of this vile ideology, which led to the extermination of millions of Jews and unspeakable horrors that haunt Holocaust survivors today is abhorrent and has no place in our public discourse," says Masha Pearl, Executive Director of The Blue Card, which provides support for needy survivors of the genocide.

While most streaming sites have worked to remove the song and posts celebrating its message, X has provided West with a platform to spread repugnant ideas of hate, violence and bigotry. "Elon Musk has aligned himself with anti-Semitic groups like the far-right AfD in Germany. Much like his Nazi salute, allowing Kanye West to disseminate despicable vitriol against Jews is one more example of Musk's alarming views," Pearl says.

The song was uploaded on May 8, and by the following day it had received more than 6.5 million views on X. Subsequently, it was reuploaded on other social media platforms, such as YouTube, where NBC News reported it was viewed hundreds of thousands of times. "Social media makes it easy for offensive and racist content to proliferate. We unequivocally condemn the actions of West and Musk and remain determined to fight to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust are not distorted, disparaged or forgotten," Pearl concludes.

The Blue Cardassists elderly Holocaust survivors nationwide struggling to take care of basic needs. Initially established in Nazi Germany in 1934 and re-established in the U.S. in 1939 to continue aiding refugees escaping from the Holocaust, the nonprofit works tirelessly to ensure that a population that experienced the unspeakable can live out their remaining years with dignity and respect. By providing direct financial, medical and emotional assistance to Holocaust survivors they can afford to pay their rent, get adequate nutrition and receive necessary healthcare. The Blue Card not only helps survivors in need but looks to raise awareness and educate the public in general about the Holocaust and antisemitism.

