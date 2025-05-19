Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
19.05.25 | 16:02
263,85 Euro
-0,90 % -2,40
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
263,90263,9516:18
263,90263,9516:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2025 15:10 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TrueCommerce EDI Achieves SAP Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Finanznachrichten News

COVENTRY, England and PITTSBURGH , May 19, 2025announced today that its EDI solution has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The integration supports versions 2023 and newer of the S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, and complements TrueCommerce's existing SAP-certified EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

"Coming on the heels of our EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public, this latest certification for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private extends our EDI integration offering for companies on the path to digital transformation with S/4HANA Cloud," said Ryan Tierney, SVP of Product at TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions. "As we continue to expand our portfolio, we remain focused on the future-providing our customers with cutting-edge options and the flexibility to choose the integration approach that best aligns with their unique business needs and positions them for long-term growth."

Key features and benefits of TrueCommerce EDI Integration for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Editioninclude:

  • Enhanced Efficiency and Compliance:?The integration helps streamline operations by automating the exchange of critical business documents, reducing manual processes, and decreasing the potential for errors.
  • Advanced Shipping Notice (ASN) Support:?Compliance with trading partners' requirements is crucial, and the TrueCommerce solution supports various ASN types, enabling robust compliance.
  • Multi-threading Capabilities:?This feature enables the simultaneous exchange of multiple large transactions-resulting in fewer delays and faster processing.
  • Integrated Documents:?The integration includes comprehensive support for order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and warehousing workflows-simplifying supply chain processes.
  • Drop Shipping and eCommerce:?TrueCommerce supports drop ship orders and integrates with multiple sales channels, empowering businesses to quickly respond to market demands.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center(SAP ICC) has certified that TrueCommerce's EDI Integration for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition (version number 8.12.2.110) integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

Connect with TrueCommerce

  • LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/truecommerce-uk)

About TrueCommerce
At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems.?Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 25+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That's why thousands of companies-from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries-rely on us. To learn more, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.
TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.



Media Contact Tara Lefave Stred truecommerce@threeringsinc.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.