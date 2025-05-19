LISBON (dpa-AFX) - The ruling Democratic Alliance is leading in Portugal's parliamentary election, but failed to win majority.The snap polls, the third in as many years, were called after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro lost vote of confidence in March.Montenegro's centre-right alliance composed of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the People's Party (CDS) captured 32.7 percent of the votes, which will give them 89 seats in the 230-member parliament. With 116 seats required to form a government, it will have to seek other parties' support to ensure majority and form a coalition.Addressing supporters Sunday, Montenegro said, 'The people want this government and this prime minister.'With official results yet to come in, oppposition Socialist Party (PS) and far-right Chega are neck-to-neck in second place.The Socialists could win only 58 seats. Having lost 20 seats, the party's leader Pedro Nuno Santos announced his resignation.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX