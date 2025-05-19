Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.05.25 | 15:29
1,290 Euro
-4,44 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,60019:17
Dow Jones News
19.05.2025 17:33 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
19-May-2025 / 15:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 May 2025 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
 
Participation in the Share Incentive Plan 
 
The Company announces that on 16 May 2025, Lisa Jacobs acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result 
of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"). 
 
The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' 
using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share 
purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'. This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a 
third-party provider as per the SIP rules. 
 
Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, Lisa Jacobs under the SIP, 
whom opted to make a lump sum payment in May 2025, are set out below: 
 
Name of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares 
Lisa Jacobs  1,540             3,080

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market

Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

Acquisition of Partnership Shares 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                   Lisa Jacobs 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:             Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:      Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                   Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument: 
 
b)      Identification code:           GB00BG0TPX62 
c)      Nature of the transaction:        Acquisition of Partnership Shares under the Funding Circle 
                            Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan 
 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                            116.90 pence  1,540

Aggregated information: 

Aggregated 
                                   Aggregated price (weighted average) 
e)     Aggregated volume:           volume 
                           1,540     116.90 pence

f) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2025

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Award of Matching Shares 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                    Lisa Jacobs 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:               Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:       Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                    Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                     2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,   Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument: 
 
b)      Identification code:             GB00BG0TPX62 
c)      Nature of the transaction:          Award of Matching Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings 
                              plc Share Incentive Plan 
 
                              Price     Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                              Nil      3,080 
                              Aggregated 
                                     Aggregated price (weighted average) 
       Aggregated information:          volume 
e) 
                                   Nil 
                              3,080

f) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2025

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Leigh Rimmer

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  389257 
EQS News ID:  2140856 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2140856&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
