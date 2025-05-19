DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-May-2025 / 15:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 May 2025 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility Participation in the Share Incentive Plan The Company announces that on 16 May 2025, Lisa Jacobs acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"). The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'. This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a third-party provider as per the SIP rules. Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, Lisa Jacobs under the SIP, whom opted to make a lump sum payment in May 2025, are set out below: Name of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares Lisa Jacobs 1,540 3,080

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market

Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

Acquisition of Partnership Shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Lisa Jacobs 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each a) type of instrument: b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Partnership Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s): 116.90 pence 1,540

Aggregated information:

Aggregated Aggregated price (weighted average) e) Aggregated volume: volume 1,540 116.90 pence

f) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2025

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Award of Matching Shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Lisa Jacobs 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each a) type of instrument: b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Award of Matching Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan Price Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s): Nil 3,080 Aggregated Aggregated price (weighted average) Aggregated information: volume e) Nil 3,080

f) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2025

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Leigh Rimmer

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

