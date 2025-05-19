Aramis Group - 2025 first-half results

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, May 19, 2025

2025 first-half results

Double-digit revenue growth, doubling of adjusted EBITDA, solid cash generation

Annual targets confirmed

Results on March 31, 2025, first half of the financial year ending September 30, 2025

Revenue of €1,213.3 million, organic growth of +10% compared to the first half of 2024

Customer satisfaction remains very high, with an NPS 1 of 72, among the best in the industry and supported by continued team engagement, illustrated by a strong eNPS 2 of 55

of 72, among the best in the industry and supported by continued team engagement, illustrated by a strong eNPS of 55 +10% increase in the number of vehicles sold to private customers compared to the first half of 2024, including +11% for refurbished vehicles and +7% for pre-registered vehicles

Aramis Group continues to significantly outperform the used car market 3 (+ 12 points) with further market share gains

(+ 12 points) with further market share gains Increase in gross profit per unit sold (GPU) to €2,317, up +8% compared to the first half of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA doubled to €32.8 million compared to €16.2 million in the first half of 2024; positive net income of €6.4 million

Cash generation 4 of €23.7 million, thanks to further improvement in operating working capital to 24 days (compared to 27 days on March 31, 2024)

of €23.7 million, thanks to further improvement in operating working capital to 24 days (compared to 27 days on March 31, 2024) Continued reduction in net debt to €47.4 million compared to €61.0 million on September 30, 2024

2025 annual targets confirmed





Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders5 of Aramis Group:

"Thanks to our unique value proposition and highly engaged teams, we once again recorded sustained growth and significant margin improvement in the first half of 2025. We sold a record number of cars, with nearly 61,000 vehicles sold to private customers, demonstrating the strong momentum of our business. Customer satisfaction scores remain at remarkable levels, reflecting the strength of our commercial development and service quality. Combined with our positive profitability momentum, our operational excellence has enabled us to generate strong cash-flow. Finally, we have made solid progress in deploying our strategic plan, presented in late November 2024, illustrated by the unification of our brand platforms and visual identity in all our geographies. Our strengths and these solid results allow us to approach the second half of the year with confidence and confirm all our objectives for 2025."

2025 FIRST-HALF ACTIVITY

Overview of volumes and revenues

2025 first-half B2C volumes

In units Reported basis H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Refurbished cars 47,060 42,362 +11.1% Pre-registered cars 13,809 12,867 +7.3% Total B2C volumes 60,869 55,229 +10.2%

2025 first-half revenues

By segment

In million of euros Reported basis H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Refurbished cars 806.5 731.4 +10.3% Pre-registered cars 271.9 233.4 +16.5% Total B2C 1,078.4 964.9 +11.8% Total B2B 73.8 76.4 -3.4% Total services 61.2 57.0 +7.2% Revenues 1,213.3 1,098.3 +10.5%

By country

In million of euros Reported basis H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) France 519.5 477.8 +8.7% Belgium 165.4 139.2 +18.9% Spain 162.0 150.5 +7.7% United Kingdom 254.5 213.8 +19.0% Austria 98.1 103.5 -5.2% Italy 13.8 13.6 +1.7% Revenues 1,213.3 1,098.3 +10.5%

Analysis of the change in revenues by segment

B2C - sales of cars to private customers (89% of revenues)

B2C segment revenue - corresponding to sales of refurbished and pre-registered cars to private customers - reached €1,078.4 million in the first half of 2025, up +11.8% compared to the first half of 2024, including +10.2% volume effect and +1.4% price effect.

Revenue from the refurbished cars segment reached €806.5 million, up +10.3%, including a volume effect of +11.1% and a price effect of -0.7%. This double-digit organic growth trajectory is in line with Aramis Group's objectives for 2025.

Revenue from the pre-registered cars segment amounted to €271.9 million, up +16.5% compared to the first half of 2024, including a volume effect of +7.3% and a price/mix effect of +8.5%. The momentum during this semester was supported by Cardoen's performance in Belgium, which benefited from the same catch-up effect as France in the previous semester. This evolution occurs in a market context that, after a gradual normalization phase, is stabilizing in line with our expectations.

Aramis Group once again demonstrates the quality of its value proposition as an integrated player, capable of purchasing more vehicles, reconditioning them more efficiently, and serving an ever-growing number of customers in Europe. The Group continues to gain market share in the segment of vehicles under 8 years old, outperforming it by 12 points in the first half of 2025.

B2B - car sales to professional customers (6% of revenue)

B2B segment revenue amounted to €73.8 million in the first half of 2025, down -3.4% compared to the first half of 2024, due to a decline in average selling price. B2B segment activity, largely correlated with the volume of vehicles purchased from private customers, has now stabilized.

Services (5% of revenue)

Revenue generated by services reached €61.2 million in the first half of 2025, up +7.2% compared to the first half of 2024, driven by B2C volume growth. The penetration rate of financing solutions offered by Aramis Group is stable at 44%.

Analysis of the change in revenues by country

By geography, revenue generated in France in the first half of 2025 reached €519.5 million, up +8.7%. This solid growth is mainly driven by the momentum in refurbished vehicle sales, with volumes increasing by +17.1%.

In Belgium, revenue reached €165.4 million, recording a significant increase of +18.9%, driven by a catch-up effect in the pre-registered vehicles segment, with volumes up +40.9%.

In Spain, revenue reached €162.0 million, representing solid growth of +7.7% compared to the first half of 2024, despite the flooding of the Valencia sales point in October 2024. The Valencia site reopened on May 5, 2025.

Revenue generated in the United Kingdom reached €254.5 million, representing remarkable growth of +19.0%, driven by a +14.7% increase in volumes sold during the semester.

In Austria, revenue reached €98.1 million, down -5.2%, reflecting an unfavorable base effect following an exceptional 2024 year that benefited from one-off sourcing opportunities.

In Italy, volumes sold to private customers decreased by -4.8% during the period, while revenue increased by 1.7%, below the group's expectations. Including deliveries to other group entities, total volumes sold by the entity increased by +37.7%, with Italian vehicles being marketed in other group countries through our internal marketplace.

INCOME STATEMENT

Condensed income statement 6

In million of euros Reported basis H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Revenues 1,213.3 1,098.3 +10.5% Gross profit 141.1 118.9 +18.6% Gross profit per B2C vehicle sold - GPU (€) 2,317 2,153 +7.6% Adjusted EBITDA 32.8 16.2 +102.7% Operating income (loss) 15.4 (7.7) na Net profit (loss) 6.4 (13.3) na

Gross profit

In the first half of 2025, the gross profit reached €141.1 million, a significant increase of +18.6% compared to the first half of 2024. Gross profit per B2C vehicle sold (GPU) reached €2,317, consolidating Aramis Group's position as a European benchmark7.

This improvement results from:

the Group's ability to select the best vehicles for its customers, thanks to its diverse sourcing channels and unique technologies;

the improvement of its service offering;

the reduction in reconditioning costs, with better absorption of fixed costs and continuously improved processes.





Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA reached €32.8 million in the first half of 2025, compared to €16.2 million in the first half of the previous year.

Aramis Group maintains its discipline in managing selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), which grew at half the rate of volumes sold. Marketing expenses amounted to €17.2 million, down -6.7% on unit cost terms (COCA).

Operating income

Operating income for the first half of 2025 came to €15.4 million compared to -€7.7 million in the first half of 2024.

In addition to adjusted EBITDA, operating income includes:

+€0.3 million in acquisition-related personnel expenses, compared to -€6.4 million in FY24. These expenses correspond to the provisioning of the earn-out payment for the Onlinecars acquisition and the exercise of the Motor Depot purchase option. This decrease in expenses is explained by the downward revision of the price to be paid for exercising the Motor Depot purchase option, which decreased from £36 million to £30 million;

-€2.0 million in share-based payment personnel expenses;

restructuring costs of -€0.2 million;

depreciation and amortization of -€15.6 million (including -€7.4 million related to IFRS 16).

Net income

Net income for the first half of 2025 was positive at €6.4 million compared to -€13.3 million in the first half of 2024.

It includes:

financial result of -€4.6 million, including net financial debt cost of -€2.4 million, financial expenses on lease liabilities (IFRS 16) of -€2.2 million;

corporate income tax totaling -€4.4 million.

CASH-FLOW AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Inventories and operating working capital requirements

In million of euros Reported basis Mar 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Inventories 241.6 222.3 226.9 Trade receivables 41.1 37.1 51.4 Other current assets (excl. non-operational items) 48.2 37.3 38.8 Trade payables 94.2 67.1 91.1 Other current liabilities (excl. non-operational items) 73.6 63.7 67.2 Other items 5.5 4.2 2.5 Operating working capital requirements 157.5 161.7 156.3 In days of revenues 24 26 27

Operating working capital amounted to €157.5 million. This represents 24 days of revenue as of March 31, 2025, an improvement of 3 days compared to March 31, 2024.

This evolution particularly demonstrates the Group's good inventory management, which has continued its work on accelerating turnover across all geographies.

Cash position

In million of euros Reported basis Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Net debt at opening 61.0 82.3 Adjusted EBITDA +32.8 +16.2 Change in operating working capital requirement +4.2 +8.1 Disbursement of personnel liabilities related to acquisitions -7.0 -1.0 Other transaction-related cash flow +1.6 -1.5 Subtotal of cash flow from transactions +31.6 +21.7 Capital expenditures -5.4 -6.8 Acquisitions of subsidiaries (excl. fees) - - Other investment-related cash flow +2.2 +0.9 Sub-total of cash flow from investing activities -3.2 -5.9 Financial interests -2.4 -2.4 Lease charges (IFRS 16 - interest and capital) -9.3 -7.8 Other financing-related cash flow

(excl. issuing and repayment of borrowings) -3.1 +0.1 Sub-total of cash flow from financing activities -14.7 -10.1 Net debt at closing 47.4 76.7

Net debt amounted to €47.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to €61.0 million at the end of September 2024, representing a reduction in net debt of €13.6 million, which breaks down as follows:

+€23.7 million in cash generation, driven by EBITDA contribution, working capital reduction, and controlled CAPEX. As a reminder, CAPEX mainly consists of investments in the Group's information systems, increasingly mutualized, hence the reduction compared to FY24;

-€7.0 million payment for the Onlinecars earn-out, made in March 2025 as planned;

-€3.1 million in share buybacks as part of our plan to cover the performance share plan.





Aramis Group's balance sheet ratios thus remain very healthy. As of March 31, 2025, the Group has undrawn and unconditional credit lines of approximately €200 million. Furthermore, the Group has renegotiated the terms of some of its credit lines with Stellantis, converting short-term credit lines or those with fixed maturities in 2026/2027 into a credit facility that can be drawn at any time for a maximum duration of 3 years, amounting to €100 million.

OUTLOOK

In a macroeconomic environment marked by high volatility, the group remains prudent and vigilant while anticipating relative stability in the used vehicle market, supported by Europeans' mobility needs.

In this context, Aramis Group confirms its objectives for fiscal year 2025:

double-digit organic growth in refurbished vehicle volumes;

high single-digit organic growth in total B2C vehicle volumes;

adjusted EBITDA exceeding €65 million;

progressive improvement in operating working capital, expressed in days of revenue.

***

Status of the statutory auditors' procedures:

During its meeting on May 19, 2025, Aramis Group's Board of Directors approved the consolidated

financial statements for the first half of the financial year 2025, ended March 31, 2025. The limited review procedures on the interim financial statements have been completed. The limited review report will be issued after verification of the interim management report.

Next financial information:

2025 third-quarter activity: July 24, 2025 (after market close)

2025 annual results: November 26, 2025 (after market close)

About Aramis Group - www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI - ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors and Control Environment" of the Universal Registration Document dated December 19, 2024, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D. 24-0891 and available on the Group's website (www.aramis.group) and on the AMF website (www.amffrance.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other area.

Investor contact

investor@aramis.group

Press contacts

Brunswick

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

APPENDICES

Net profit and loss

In € thousands H1 2024-2025 H1 2023-2024 Revenues 1,213,349 1,098,320 Cost of goods and services sold (1,004,461) (917,200) Other purchases and external expenses (92,908) (89,612) Taxes and duties (4,079) (3,658) Personnel expenses (75,001) (69,379) Personnel expenses related to share-based payments (1,980) (1,214) Personnel expenses related to acquisitions 322 (6,376) Provisions and impairment (8,450) (2,513) Transaction costs - - Other operating income 6,485 1,115 Other operating expenses (2,348) (1,309) Operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment 30,928 8,175 Depreciation, amortization and impairment related to PP&E and intangible assets (8,145) (8,619) Amortization of right-of-use assets related to leases (7,421) (7,249) Gain on bargain price - - Operating income (loss) 15,362 (7,694) Cost of net financial debt (2,364) (3,107) Financial expenses on lease liabilities (2,224) (2,181) Other financial income 13 29 Other financial expenses (5) (243) Net financial income (expenses) (4,579) (5,502) Income (loss) before tax 10,783 (13,196) Income tax (4,394) (144) Net income (loss) 6,389 (13,340) Attributable to owners of the Company 6,389 (13,340) Attributable to non-controlling interests - -

Statement of financial position

In € thousands Mar 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Goodwill 65,124 65,121 64,437 Other intangible assets 56,731 59,112 60,897 Property, plant and equipment 33,225 36,018 38,820 Right-of-use assets related to leases 92,928 98,516 96,392 Other non-current financial assets, including derivatives 1,334 1,219 1,238 Deferred tax assets 7,506 9,491 2,018 Non-current assets 256,847 269,477 263,802 Inventories 241,576 222,314 226,924 Assets sold with a buy-back commitment 525 2,600 3,874 Trade receivables 41,085 37,111 51,433 Current tax receivables 147 959 309 Other current assets 50,366 39,322 40,864 Cash and cash equivalents 31,116 37,012 29,937 Current assets 364,815 339,318 353,342 Total assets 621,662 608,795 617,144 Share capital 1,657 1,657 1,657 Additional paid-in capital 271,165 271,165 271,165 Reserves and reserves and retained earnings (86,650) (90,227) (91,100) Unrealized exchange losses 2,588 2,583 874 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the Company 6,389 5,013 (13,340) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 195,150 190,190 169,256 Non-controlling interests - - - Total equity 195,150 190,190 169,256 Non-current financial debt 28,705 42,873 43,653 Non-current lease liabilities 82,839 88,031 85,679 Non-current provisions 4,966 5,098 3,302 Deferred tax liabilities 9,269 9,166 8,750 Non-current personnel liabilities associated with current acquisitions - 18,498 23,515 Other non-current liabilities 5,555 4,319 2,644 Non-current liabilities 131,334 167,984 167,543 Current financial debt 64,396 69,762 77,209 Current lease liabilities 14,665 14,658 14,154 Current provisions 6,564 5,739 4,676 Trade payables 94,213 67,068 91,108 Current tax liabilities 1,754 1,239 561 Current personnel liabilities associated with current acquisitions 17,402 6,222 4,667 Other current liabilities 96,185 85,932 87,970 Current liabilities 295,178 250,620 280,346 Total equity and liabilities 621,662 608,795 617,144

Cash-flow statement

In € thousands H1 2024-2025 H1 2023-2024 Net income (loss) 6,389 (13,340) Adjustments for depreciation, amortization and provisions 16,260 15,754 Adjustments for income tax 4,394 144 Adjustments for net financial income (expense) 4,579 5,502 Items reclassified under cash from investing activities 139 38 Expense related to share-based payments 1,980 1,214 Other non-cash items (18) (193) Change in personnel liabilities related to acquisitions (7,322) 5,376 Change in working capital requirement 6,125 6,999 Income tax paid (954) 237 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 31,572 21,732 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (5,375) (6,788) Proceeds from disposals of assets 2,270 945 Change in loans and other financial assets (114) (81) Net cash from (used in) investing activities (3,220) (5,923) Proceeds from borrowings 14,542 32,293 Repayment of borrowings (42,714) (61,780) Purchase/sale of treasury shares (3,099) (206) Interest paid (4,303) (4,575) Other financial expenses paid and income received 16 269 Net cash from (used in) financing activities (35,558) (33,999) Effect of changes in exchange rate (10) 43 Net change in cash (7,216) (18,147) Cash and cash equivalents at opening 36,937 47,485 Cash and cash equivalents at closing 29,721 29,338

Reconciliation of gross profit per unit (GPU)

In € thousands Reported basis H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Revenues 1,213,349 1,098,320 +10.5% Cost of goods and services sold (1,004,461) (917,200) +9.5% Gross profit (consolidated data) 208,888 181,121 +15.3% Cost of transport and refurbishing (67,834) (62,209) +9.0% Gross profit 141,054 118,912 +18.6% Number of B2C vehicles sold (units) 60,869 55,229 +10.2% Gross profit per unit of B2C vehicle sold - GPU (€) 2,317 2,153 +7.6%

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA

In € thousands Reported basis H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization

and impairment of non-current assets 30,928 8,175 +278.3% Personnel expenses related to share-based payments 1,980 1,214 +63.1% Personnel expenses related to acquisitions (322) 6,376 na Transaction costs - - na Restructuring costs 178 395 -55.0% Adjusted EBITDA 32,765 16,161 +102.7%

Breakdown of operating working capital requirement

In € thousands Reported basis Mar 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Inventories 241,576 222,314 226,924 Trade receivables 41,085 37,111 51,433 Trade payables (94,213) (67,068) (91,108) Other current assets 50,366 39,322 40,864 Restatements related to the other current assets item: - - - - Payroll and social security receivables (375) (342) (336) - Tax receivables other than those related to VAT (101) (353) (404) - Other items not related to operating WCR (1,681) (1,365) (1,340) Other current liabilities (96,186) (85,932) (87,970) Restatements related to the other current liabilities item: - - - - Social security liabilities 20,761 20,300 18,504 - Tax liabilities other than those related to VAT 1,274 1,143 1,159 - Debt on securities acquisition - - 100 - Items under "other liabilities" not related to conversion premiums and environmental bonuses 573 813 1,023 Deferred income - non-current (5,546) (4,220) (2,533) Operating working capital requirement (A) 157,534 161,721 156,316 Revenues over last 12 months (B) 2,352,567 2,237,537 2,102,334 Operating working capital requirement expressed in days of revenues (A/B multiplied by 365) 24 26 27

Reconciliation of net debt with net financial debt under IFRS

In € thousands Reported basis Mar 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Borrowings and liabilities with credit institutions (incl. RCF) 38,444 67,503 72,352 Miscellaneous financial liabilities 38,657 30,454 33,648 Bank overdrafts 1,395 74 599 Cash and cash equivalents (31,116) (37,012) (29,937) Net financial debt 47,380 61,020 76,662 Lease liabilities 97,504 102,689 99,833 Liabilities relating to minority shareholder put options 14,605 14,603 14,263 IFRS net financial debt 159,488 178,312 190,758

1 Net Promoter Score, a widely used indicator measuring customer satisfaction

2 Employee Net Promoter Score, a widely used indicator measuring employee engagement

3 Market for used vehicles less than eight years old, on average across the six geographies of the Group. Source: S&P Global and Aramis Group

4 Total cash-flow excluding cash-outs related to Onlinecars earn-out payment (€7m) and share buyback program (€3m)

5 Guillaume Paoli is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Nicolas Chartier is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, based on a 2-year rotation

6 See appendices for the reconciliation of gross profit and adjusted EBITDA

7 Compared to the average gross profit per unit of European listed companies, and taking into account the differences in the definition of gross profit