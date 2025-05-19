Aramis Group - 2025 first-half results

PRESS RELEASE
Arcueil, May 19, 2025
2025 first-half results
Double-digit revenue growth, doubling of adjusted EBITDA, solid cash generation
Annual targets confirmed
Results on March 31, 2025, first half of the financial year ending September 30, 2025
- Revenue of €1,213.3 million, organic growth of +10% compared to the first half of 2024
- Customer satisfaction remains very high, with an NPS1 of 72, among the best in the industry and supported by continued team engagement, illustrated by a strong eNPS2 of 55
- +10% increase in the number of vehicles sold to private customers compared to the first half of 2024, including +11% for refurbished vehicles and +7% for pre-registered vehicles
- Aramis Group continues to significantly outperform the used car market3 (+ 12 points) with further market share gains
- Increase in gross profit per unit sold (GPU) to €2,317, up +8% compared to the first half of 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA doubled to €32.8 million compared to €16.2 million in the first half of 2024; positive net income of €6.4 million
- Cash generation4 of €23.7 million, thanks to further improvement in operating working capital to 24 days (compared to 27 days on March 31, 2024)
- Continued reduction in net debt to €47.4 million compared to €61.0 million on September 30, 2024
- 2025 annual targets confirmed
Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders5 of Aramis Group:
"Thanks to our unique value proposition and highly engaged teams, we once again recorded sustained growth and significant margin improvement in the first half of 2025. We sold a record number of cars, with nearly 61,000 vehicles sold to private customers, demonstrating the strong momentum of our business. Customer satisfaction scores remain at remarkable levels, reflecting the strength of our commercial development and service quality. Combined with our positive profitability momentum, our operational excellence has enabled us to generate strong cash-flow. Finally, we have made solid progress in deploying our strategic plan, presented in late November 2024, illustrated by the unification of our brand platforms and visual identity in all our geographies. Our strengths and these solid results allow us to approach the second half of the year with confidence and confirm all our objectives for 2025."
2025 FIRST-HALF ACTIVITY
Overview of volumes and revenues
2025 first-half B2C volumes
|In units
|Reported basis
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change (%)
|Refurbished cars
|47,060
|42,362
|+11.1%
|Pre-registered cars
|13,809
|12,867
|+7.3%
|Total B2C volumes
|60,869
|55,229
|+10.2%
2025 first-half revenues
By segment
|In million of euros
|Reported basis
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change (%)
|Refurbished cars
|806.5
|731.4
|+10.3%
|Pre-registered cars
|271.9
|233.4
|+16.5%
|Total B2C
|1,078.4
|964.9
|+11.8%
|Total B2B
|73.8
|76.4
|-3.4%
|Total services
|61.2
|57.0
|+7.2%
|Revenues
|1,213.3
|1,098.3
|+10.5%
By country
|In million of euros
|Reported basis
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change (%)
|France
|519.5
|477.8
|+8.7%
|Belgium
|165.4
|139.2
|+18.9%
|Spain
|162.0
|150.5
|+7.7%
|United Kingdom
|254.5
|213.8
|+19.0%
|Austria
|98.1
|103.5
|-5.2%
|Italy
|13.8
|13.6
|+1.7%
|Revenues
|1,213.3
|1,098.3
|+10.5%
Analysis of the change in revenues by segment
B2C - sales of cars to private customers (89% of revenues)
B2C segment revenue - corresponding to sales of refurbished and pre-registered cars to private customers - reached €1,078.4 million in the first half of 2025, up +11.8% compared to the first half of 2024, including +10.2% volume effect and +1.4% price effect.
Revenue from the refurbished cars segment reached €806.5 million, up +10.3%, including a volume effect of +11.1% and a price effect of -0.7%. This double-digit organic growth trajectory is in line with Aramis Group's objectives for 2025.
Revenue from the pre-registered cars segment amounted to €271.9 million, up +16.5% compared to the first half of 2024, including a volume effect of +7.3% and a price/mix effect of +8.5%. The momentum during this semester was supported by Cardoen's performance in Belgium, which benefited from the same catch-up effect as France in the previous semester. This evolution occurs in a market context that, after a gradual normalization phase, is stabilizing in line with our expectations.
Aramis Group once again demonstrates the quality of its value proposition as an integrated player, capable of purchasing more vehicles, reconditioning them more efficiently, and serving an ever-growing number of customers in Europe. The Group continues to gain market share in the segment of vehicles under 8 years old, outperforming it by 12 points in the first half of 2025.
B2B - car sales to professional customers (6% of revenue)
B2B segment revenue amounted to €73.8 million in the first half of 2025, down -3.4% compared to the first half of 2024, due to a decline in average selling price. B2B segment activity, largely correlated with the volume of vehicles purchased from private customers, has now stabilized.
Services (5% of revenue)
Revenue generated by services reached €61.2 million in the first half of 2025, up +7.2% compared to the first half of 2024, driven by B2C volume growth. The penetration rate of financing solutions offered by Aramis Group is stable at 44%.
Analysis of the change in revenues by country
By geography, revenue generated in France in the first half of 2025 reached €519.5 million, up +8.7%. This solid growth is mainly driven by the momentum in refurbished vehicle sales, with volumes increasing by +17.1%.
In Belgium, revenue reached €165.4 million, recording a significant increase of +18.9%, driven by a catch-up effect in the pre-registered vehicles segment, with volumes up +40.9%.
In Spain, revenue reached €162.0 million, representing solid growth of +7.7% compared to the first half of 2024, despite the flooding of the Valencia sales point in October 2024. The Valencia site reopened on May 5, 2025.
Revenue generated in the United Kingdom reached €254.5 million, representing remarkable growth of +19.0%, driven by a +14.7% increase in volumes sold during the semester.
In Austria, revenue reached €98.1 million, down -5.2%, reflecting an unfavorable base effect following an exceptional 2024 year that benefited from one-off sourcing opportunities.
In Italy, volumes sold to private customers decreased by -4.8% during the period, while revenue increased by 1.7%, below the group's expectations. Including deliveries to other group entities, total volumes sold by the entity increased by +37.7%, with Italian vehicles being marketed in other group countries through our internal marketplace.
INCOME STATEMENT
Condensed income statement6
|In million of euros
|Reported basis
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change (%)
|Revenues
|1,213.3
|1,098.3
|+10.5%
|Gross profit
|141.1
|118.9
|+18.6%
|Gross profit per B2C vehicle sold - GPU (€)
|2,317
|2,153
|+7.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|32.8
|16.2
|+102.7%
|Operating income (loss)
|15.4
|(7.7)
|na
|Net profit (loss)
|6.4
|(13.3)
|na
Gross profit
In the first half of 2025, the gross profit reached €141.1 million, a significant increase of +18.6% compared to the first half of 2024. Gross profit per B2C vehicle sold (GPU) reached €2,317, consolidating Aramis Group's position as a European benchmark7.
This improvement results from:
- the Group's ability to select the best vehicles for its customers, thanks to its diverse sourcing channels and unique technologies;
- the improvement of its service offering;
- the reduction in reconditioning costs, with better absorption of fixed costs and continuously improved processes.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA reached €32.8 million in the first half of 2025, compared to €16.2 million in the first half of the previous year.
Aramis Group maintains its discipline in managing selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), which grew at half the rate of volumes sold. Marketing expenses amounted to €17.2 million, down -6.7% on unit cost terms (COCA).
Operating income
Operating income for the first half of 2025 came to €15.4 million compared to -€7.7 million in the first half of 2024.
In addition to adjusted EBITDA, operating income includes:
- +€0.3 million in acquisition-related personnel expenses, compared to -€6.4 million in FY24. These expenses correspond to the provisioning of the earn-out payment for the Onlinecars acquisition and the exercise of the Motor Depot purchase option. This decrease in expenses is explained by the downward revision of the price to be paid for exercising the Motor Depot purchase option, which decreased from £36 million to £30 million;
- -€2.0 million in share-based payment personnel expenses;
- restructuring costs of -€0.2 million;
- depreciation and amortization of -€15.6 million (including -€7.4 million related to IFRS 16).
Net income
Net income for the first half of 2025 was positive at €6.4 million compared to -€13.3 million in the first half of 2024.
It includes:
- financial result of -€4.6 million, including net financial debt cost of -€2.4 million, financial expenses on lease liabilities (IFRS 16) of -€2.2 million;
- corporate income tax totaling -€4.4 million.
CASH-FLOW AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
Inventories and operating working capital requirements
|In million of euros
|Reported basis
|Mar 31, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Inventories
|241.6
|222.3
|226.9
|Trade receivables
|41.1
|37.1
|51.4
|Other current assets (excl. non-operational items)
|48.2
|37.3
|38.8
|Trade payables
|94.2
|67.1
|91.1
|Other current liabilities (excl. non-operational items)
|73.6
|63.7
|67.2
|Other items
|5.5
|4.2
|2.5
|Operating working capital requirements
|157.5
|161.7
|156.3
|In days of revenues
|24
|26
|27
Operating working capital amounted to €157.5 million. This represents 24 days of revenue as of March 31, 2025, an improvement of 3 days compared to March 31, 2024.
This evolution particularly demonstrates the Group's good inventory management, which has continued its work on accelerating turnover across all geographies.
Cash position
|In million of euros
|Reported basis
|Mar 31, 2025
|Mar 31, 2024
|Net debt at opening
|61.0
|82.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|+32.8
|+16.2
|Change in operating working capital requirement
|+4.2
|+8.1
|Disbursement of personnel liabilities related to acquisitions
|-7.0
|-1.0
|Other transaction-related cash flow
|+1.6
|-1.5
|Subtotal of cash flow from transactions
|+31.6
|+21.7
|Capital expenditures
|-5.4
|-6.8
|Acquisitions of subsidiaries (excl. fees)
|-
|-
|Other investment-related cash flow
|+2.2
|+0.9
|Sub-total of cash flow from investing activities
|-3.2
|-5.9
|Financial interests
|-2.4
|-2.4
|Lease charges (IFRS 16 - interest and capital)
|-9.3
|-7.8
| Other financing-related cash flow
(excl. issuing and repayment of borrowings)
|-3.1
|+0.1
|Sub-total of cash flow from financing activities
|-14.7
|-10.1
|Net debt at closing
|47.4
|76.7
Net debt amounted to €47.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to €61.0 million at the end of September 2024, representing a reduction in net debt of €13.6 million, which breaks down as follows:
- +€23.7 million in cash generation, driven by EBITDA contribution, working capital reduction, and controlled CAPEX. As a reminder, CAPEX mainly consists of investments in the Group's information systems, increasingly mutualized, hence the reduction compared to FY24;
- -€7.0 million payment for the Onlinecars earn-out, made in March 2025 as planned;
- -€3.1 million in share buybacks as part of our plan to cover the performance share plan.
Aramis Group's balance sheet ratios thus remain very healthy. As of March 31, 2025, the Group has undrawn and unconditional credit lines of approximately €200 million. Furthermore, the Group has renegotiated the terms of some of its credit lines with Stellantis, converting short-term credit lines or those with fixed maturities in 2026/2027 into a credit facility that can be drawn at any time for a maximum duration of 3 years, amounting to €100 million.
OUTLOOK
In a macroeconomic environment marked by high volatility, the group remains prudent and vigilant while anticipating relative stability in the used vehicle market, supported by Europeans' mobility needs.
In this context, Aramis Group confirms its objectives for fiscal year 2025:
- double-digit organic growth in refurbished vehicle volumes;
- high single-digit organic growth in total B2C vehicle volumes;
- adjusted EBITDA exceeding €65 million;
- progressive improvement in operating working capital, expressed in days of revenue.
***
Status of the statutory auditors' procedures:
During its meeting on May 19, 2025, Aramis Group's Board of Directors approved the consolidated
financial statements for the first half of the financial year 2025, ended March 31, 2025. The limited review procedures on the interim financial statements have been completed. The limited review report will be issued after verification of the interim management report.
Next financial information:
2025 third-quarter activity: July 24, 2025 (after market close)
2025 annual results: November 26, 2025 (after market close)
About Aramis Group - www.aramis.group
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to seventy million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI - ISIN: FR0014003U94).
Disclaimer
Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors and Control Environment" of the Universal Registration Document dated December 19, 2024, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D. 24-0891 and available on the Group's website (www.aramis.group) and on the AMF website (www.amffrance.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other area.
Investor contact
investor@aramis.group
Press contacts
Brunswick
Hugues Boëton
Tristan Roquet Montegon
aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
APPENDICES
Net profit and loss
|In € thousands
|H1 2024-2025
|H1 2023-2024
|Revenues
|1,213,349
|1,098,320
|Cost of goods and services sold
|(1,004,461)
|(917,200)
|Other purchases and external expenses
|(92,908)
|(89,612)
|Taxes and duties
|(4,079)
|(3,658)
|Personnel expenses
|(75,001)
|(69,379)
|Personnel expenses related to share-based payments
|(1,980)
|(1,214)
|Personnel expenses related to acquisitions
|322
|(6,376)
|Provisions and impairment
|(8,450)
|(2,513)
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|Other operating income
|6,485
|1,115
|Other operating expenses
|(2,348)
|(1,309)
|Operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment
|30,928
|8,175
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment related to PP&E and intangible assets
|(8,145)
|(8,619)
|Amortization of right-of-use assets related to leases
|(7,421)
|(7,249)
|Gain on bargain price
|-
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|15,362
|(7,694)
|Cost of net financial debt
|(2,364)
|(3,107)
|Financial expenses on lease liabilities
|(2,224)
|(2,181)
|Other financial income
|13
|29
|Other financial expenses
|(5)
|(243)
|Net financial income (expenses)
|(4,579)
|(5,502)
|Income (loss) before tax
|10,783
|(13,196)
|Income tax
|(4,394)
|(144)
|Net income (loss)
|6,389
|(13,340)
|Attributable to owners of the Company
|6,389
|(13,340)
|Attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
Statement of financial position
|In € thousands
|Mar 31, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Goodwill
|65,124
|65,121
|64,437
|Other intangible assets
|56,731
|59,112
|60,897
|Property, plant and equipment
|33,225
|36,018
|38,820
|Right-of-use assets related to leases
|92,928
|98,516
|96,392
|Other non-current financial assets, including derivatives
|1,334
|1,219
|1,238
|Deferred tax assets
|7,506
|9,491
|2,018
|Non-current assets
|256,847
|269,477
|263,802
|Inventories
|241,576
|222,314
|226,924
|Assets sold with a buy-back commitment
|525
|2,600
|3,874
|Trade receivables
|41,085
|37,111
|51,433
|Current tax receivables
|147
|959
|309
|Other current assets
|50,366
|39,322
|40,864
|Cash and cash equivalents
|31,116
|37,012
|29,937
|Current assets
|364,815
|339,318
|353,342
|Total assets
|621,662
|608,795
|617,144
|Share capital
|1,657
|1,657
|1,657
|Additional paid-in capital
|271,165
|271,165
|271,165
|Reserves and reserves and retained earnings
|(86,650)
|(90,227)
|(91,100)
|Unrealized exchange losses
|2,588
|2,583
|874
|Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the Company
|6,389
|5,013
|(13,340)
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|195,150
|190,190
|169,256
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|Total equity
|195,150
|190,190
|169,256
|Non-current financial debt
|28,705
|42,873
|43,653
|Non-current lease liabilities
|82,839
|88,031
|85,679
|Non-current provisions
|4,966
|5,098
|3,302
|Deferred tax liabilities
|9,269
|9,166
|8,750
|Non-current personnel liabilities associated with current acquisitions
|-
|18,498
|23,515
|Other non-current liabilities
|5,555
|4,319
|2,644
|Non-current liabilities
|131,334
|167,984
|167,543
|Current financial debt
|64,396
|69,762
|77,209
|Current lease liabilities
|14,665
|14,658
|14,154
|Current provisions
|6,564
|5,739
|4,676
|Trade payables
|94,213
|67,068
|91,108
|Current tax liabilities
|1,754
|1,239
|561
|Current personnel liabilities associated with current acquisitions
|17,402
|6,222
|4,667
|Other current liabilities
|96,185
|85,932
|87,970
|Current liabilities
|295,178
|250,620
|280,346
|Total equity and liabilities
|621,662
|608,795
|617,144
Cash-flow statement
|In € thousands
|H1 2024-2025
|H1 2023-2024
|Net income (loss)
|6,389
|(13,340)
|Adjustments for depreciation, amortization and provisions
|16,260
|15,754
|Adjustments for income tax
|4,394
|144
|Adjustments for net financial income (expense)
|4,579
|5,502
|Items reclassified under cash from investing activities
|139
|38
|Expense related to share-based payments
|1,980
|1,214
|Other non-cash items
|(18)
|(193)
|Change in personnel liabilities related to acquisitions
|(7,322)
|5,376
|Change in working capital requirement
|6,125
|6,999
|Income tax paid
|(954)
|237
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|31,572
|21,732
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(5,375)
|(6,788)
|Proceeds from disposals of assets
|2,270
|945
|Change in loans and other financial assets
|(114)
|(81)
|Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|(3,220)
|(5,923)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|14,542
|32,293
|Repayment of borrowings
|(42,714)
|(61,780)
|Purchase/sale of treasury shares
|(3,099)
|(206)
|Interest paid
|(4,303)
|(4,575)
|Other financial expenses paid and income received
|16
|269
|Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|(35,558)
|(33,999)
|Effect of changes in exchange rate
|(10)
|43
|Net change in cash
|(7,216)
|(18,147)
|Cash and cash equivalents at opening
|36,937
|47,485
|Cash and cash equivalents at closing
|29,721
|29,338
Reconciliation of gross profit per unit (GPU)
|In € thousands
|Reported basis
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change (%)
|Revenues
|1,213,349
|1,098,320
|+10.5%
|Cost of goods and services sold
|(1,004,461)
|(917,200)
|+9.5%
|Gross profit (consolidated data)
|208,888
|181,121
|+15.3%
|Cost of transport and refurbishing
|(67,834)
|(62,209)
|+9.0%
|Gross profit
|141,054
|118,912
|+18.6%
|Number of B2C vehicles sold (units)
|60,869
|55,229
|+10.2%
|Gross profit per unit of B2C vehicle sold - GPU (€)
|2,317
|2,153
|+7.6%
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA
|In € thousands
|Reported basis
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change (%)
| Operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization
and impairment of non-current assets
|30,928
|8,175
|+278.3%
|Personnel expenses related to share-based payments
|1,980
|1,214
|+63.1%
|Personnel expenses related to acquisitions
|(322)
|6,376
|na
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|na
|Restructuring costs
|178
|395
|-55.0%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|32,765
|16,161
|+102.7%
Breakdown of operating working capital requirement
|In € thousands
|Reported basis
|Mar 31, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Inventories
|241,576
|222,314
|226,924
|Trade receivables
|41,085
|37,111
|51,433
|Trade payables
|(94,213)
|(67,068)
|(91,108)
|Other current assets
|50,366
|39,322
|40,864
|Restatements related to the other current assets item:
|-
|-
|-
|- Payroll and social security receivables
|(375)
|(342)
|(336)
|- Tax receivables other than those related to VAT
|(101)
|(353)
|(404)
|- Other items not related to operating WCR
|(1,681)
|(1,365)
|(1,340)
|Other current liabilities
|(96,186)
|(85,932)
|(87,970)
|Restatements related to the other current liabilities item:
|-
|-
|-
|- Social security liabilities
|20,761
|20,300
|18,504
|- Tax liabilities other than those related to VAT
|1,274
|1,143
|1,159
|- Debt on securities acquisition
|-
|-
|100
|- Items under "other liabilities" not related to conversion premiums and environmental bonuses
|573
|813
|1,023
|Deferred income - non-current
|(5,546)
|(4,220)
|(2,533)
|Operating working capital requirement (A)
|157,534
|161,721
|156,316
|Revenues over last 12 months (B)
|2,352,567
|2,237,537
|2,102,334
|Operating working capital requirement expressed in days of revenues (A/B multiplied by 365)
|24
|26
|27
Reconciliation of net debt with net financial debt under IFRS
|In € thousands
|Reported basis
|Mar 31, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Borrowings and liabilities with credit institutions (incl. RCF)
|38,444
|67,503
|72,352
|Miscellaneous financial liabilities
|38,657
|30,454
|33,648
|Bank overdrafts
|1,395
|74
|599
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(31,116)
|(37,012)
|(29,937)
|Net financial debt
|47,380
|61,020
|76,662
|Lease liabilities
|97,504
|102,689
|99,833
|Liabilities relating to minority shareholder put options
|14,605
|14,603
|14,263
|IFRS net financial debt
|159,488
|178,312
|190,758
1 Net Promoter Score, a widely used indicator measuring customer satisfaction
2 Employee Net Promoter Score, a widely used indicator measuring employee engagement
3 Market for used vehicles less than eight years old, on average across the six geographies of the Group. Source: S&P Global and Aramis Group
4 Total cash-flow excluding cash-outs related to Onlinecars earn-out payment (€7m) and share buyback program (€3m)
5 Guillaume Paoli is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Nicolas Chartier is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, based on a 2-year rotation
6 See appendices for the reconciliation of gross profit and adjusted EBITDA
7 Compared to the average gross profit per unit of European listed companies, and taking into account the differences in the definition of gross profit