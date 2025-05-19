Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
19.05.25 | 16:53
0,685 Euro
-1,86 % -0,013
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6740,70919:50
0,6820,70119:31
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 19:38 Uhr
62 Leser
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006449366

Issuer Name

ECORA RESOURCES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

South32 Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Perth

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Australia

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

South32 Southern Africa Holdings Limited

London

England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-May2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17.516473

0.000000

17.516473

43622091

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

16.917220

0.000000

16.917220

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006449366

43622091

17.516473

Sub Total 8.A

43622091

17.516473%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

South32 Limited

17.516473

South32 Limited

South32 International Investment Holdings Pty Ltd

17.516473

South32 Limited

South32 Southern Africa Holdings Limited

17.516473

South32 Limited

South32 International Investment Pty Ltd

0.000000

South32 Limited

South32 Jersey Limited

0.000000

South32 Limited

South32 SA Investments Limited

0.000000

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification reflects the fact that as part of an internal reorganisation, the voting rights attached to shares which were the subject of the notification made on 22 July 2022 have been transferred to another entity in the South32 group. The legal owner of the shares is Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited (acting as nominee).

12. Date of Completion

19-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Perth, Australia

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-notification-of-major-holdings-1029508

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
