WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), a global leader in energy solutions, has introduced the ecobee by Generac Smart Thermostat Enhanced with Home Energy Management.This smart thermostat seamlessly integrates with Generac's Home Standby Generators and PWRcell 2 Solar Battery Storage Solutions, offering homeowners real-time energy system visibility and improved control over household energy use.This launch comes as Americans face rising energy costs and increasing power outages, totaling 1.5 billion hours in 2024 alone. The new thermostat is part of Generac's broader push to deliver reliable, efficient, and integrated energy technologies for residential users.Generac's Consumer Power President, Kyle Raabe, highlighted that the unified solution responds to escalating energy challenges by combining smart thermostats and backup generators. This integration helps automatically adapt to energy demands, improving comfort, control, and delivering notable energy savings.The thermostat intelligently manages HVAC systems to lower energy consumption and reduce the need for larger backup systems. It eliminates extra hardware costs, making installation more affordable. Built-in occupancy sensing adapts to user behavior and can cut heating and cooling bills by up to 26%* annually.ecobee President and CEO Greg Fyke noted that the thermostat offers homeowners better control over comfort without compromise. It not only optimizes temperature settings but also coordinates energy loads during outages, ensuring seamless power continuity. Starting June 2025, the smart thermostat will be available through Generac's nationwide dealer network. Additionally, the PWRcell 2 Solar Battery Storage Solution will begin shipping soon, enabling solar energy storage and reliable power backup. Each system includes the new ecobee thermostat to support in-home monitoring and energy optimization.GNRC is currently trading at $128.73, or 0.55% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX